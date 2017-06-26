Sandwichman | June 26, 2017 4:30 pm



Richard Layard, How to Beat Unemployment, 1986:

“If you ask the man in the street (not Wall Street) what has caused our unemployment, nine times out of ten he will say that it is machines displacing people. In fact for this reason he is often deeply pessimistic about whether we could ever have full employment again.”

Dear Professor Layard,

I am curious. Did you ask “the man in the street”?

Cheers,



The Sandwichman