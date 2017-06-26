Asking The Man in the Street: Research v. Rhetoric
Richard Layard, How to Beat Unemployment, 1986:
“If you ask the man in the street (not Wall Street) what has caused our unemployment, nine times out of ten he will say that it is machines displacing people. In fact for this reason he is often deeply pessimistic about whether we could ever have full employment again.”
Dear Professor Layard,
I am curious. Did you ask “the man in the street”?
Cheers,
The Sandwichman
Note the book was written in 1986 before China became a big part of the world economy, and before the Berlin Wall fell. Historically it was true, a lot of farm folks lost jobs (and/or moved off the farm and sold out) because of the mechanization of agriculture (going from 50% plus of the population involved directly in ag to 2% today). Such items as harvesters replacing hand picking (corn) etc as well as moving to the tractor from horses and mules. So in most peoples minds at the time this was why jobs were lost. (might not be true 30 years later ) The meme about machines dates back at least to the industrial revolution and the various mechanization steps in the manufacture of cloth.Post Comment