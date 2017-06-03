The Cost of Climate Change: It’s Not About Psychology
by Peter Dorman (originally published at Econospeak)
You know there are problems with economics when things that are perfectly reasonable in the context of economic theory are clearly absurd once you step out of it. Case in point: the claim in today’s New York Times piece by Neil Irwin that the economic cost of climate change vs the actions we’d need to mitigate it depends on “how, as a society, we count the value of time.”
In economics? Yes. The present value of climate and climate mitigation costs depends on the discount rate, the extent to which we devalue something a year from now because it’s a year away. That’s how you do a cost-benefit analysis. It really matters for climate policy because the costs tend to be upfront and the benefits decades or even centuries down the road. Economists wrack their brains over how to select exactly the “right” discount rate to perform these calculations.
But think about it for a moment. While there’s a “technical” aspect to time preference—investing today can result in measurable returns over time—the discount rate also depends on psychology: how present-oriented are we?
How much do we live in the here and now rather than looking down the road and preparing for tomorrow? We all occupy different places on this classic grasshopper-ant continuum, and we usually shift our position over the course of our life cycle. Yet how does this psychological characteristic, either individually or socially, affect the economic consequences of acting on climate change, or not? It certainly affects the kinds of choices we’re likely to make, but the consequences?
The whole point of Aesop’s grasshopper-ant fable is that there’s a real world that both insects inhabit, with consequences that don’t depend on their psychology at a moment in time. Grasshoppers are not better off because they follow the myopic dictates of their grasshopper brains. This was obvious 2500 years ago, and it’s obvious today. Economists’ obsession with identifying the “right” discount rate for cost-benefit calculations is a product of their own warped world (the logical and empirical craziness of welfare economics) and has nothing to do with rational decision-making about how to adapt to ecological constraints.
At any discount rate (other than zero), at some point the future becomes worthless today. Think about that. At some point in the future a preventable event could end humanity and it wouldn’t be worthwhile to spend any money, even a single USD, to avert the end.
Does that make any sense?
GregL: no that makes no sense. Any future event has a non-zero net present value with discount rate less than infinite. But sending a penny today to avoid calamity in 300 years may be less practical than spending $100 200 years from now.
The present value of a future USD approaches zero the further you go out. That asymptotic relationship occurs sooner the higher the discount rate, but it always approaches zero at some point.
The future is always worthless today if you go out far enough. Or at least that’s what NPV says.
Eric
i think you miss the point. Some things cannot be sanely measured by “money”. And “present value” makes sense as a way to compare money investments by assuming similar risks and similar returns, and “similar” beneficiaries, but it is grossly misused by people who think of it as “real.”
“i think you miss the point. Some things cannot be sanely measured by “money”. ”
I believe that was my point exactly.Post Comment