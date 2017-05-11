What Obsessing About You-Know-Who Causes Us To Miss
Via Naked Capitalism comes Andrew Bacevich’s piece on What Obsessing About Trump Causes Us To Miss:
It seems odd to me that anti-war people didn’t make more of the fact that Trump campaigned as an isolationist and described Iraq as a disaster.
The center left and Democratic party elite seemed more focused on obscuring the issue by making it about whether or not Trump was lying about being against the Iraq war.
Maybe anti-war recognized that Trump would boost military spending.
Trump supported the Iraq war until 2004. He is hardly anti-interventionist before or after. The Isolationist memo is misleading. Sorta like the US was so isolationist before WWII……………yeah, they were anti-interventionist, but isolationist like the Soviet Union? Hardly.Post Comment