Tillerson Economics and the Saudi Arm Deal
ProGowthLiberal concludes ‘no net increase’ on Saudi Arabian arms deal:
The $109 billion in arms sales is for the next decade amounting to an additional $11 billion in new exports on a per annum basis. So we are talking about only 0.06% of GDP in new exports but this only gets worse if we take Tillerson at his word that as the Saudis spend more on their own defense, we spend less. In other words, exports rise by $11 billion per year and Federal purchases fall by $11 billion per year. Good news from a deficit hawk perspective but no net increase in U.S. aggregate demand. So Trump’s “jobs, jobs, jobs” amounts to nothing but his usual political posturing.
Not Tillerson, arming the royals is neocon- bi partisan credo!
If US contractors techs leave the kingdom the stuff is useless!
Fred over at EV linked to the Boeing F-15SA “sales”. $29B (delayed because the R&D was slow) biggest FMS in history.
Roughly $200M and airplane!
Makes F-35 look like a bargain.
F-15SA, air defense for al Qaeda and dropping US cluster bombs on starving waifs in Yemen.
“In other words, exports rise by $11 billion per year and Federal purchases fall by $11 billion per year. Good news from a deficit hawk perspective but no net increase in U.S. aggregate demand.”
What utter nonsense. If the U.S. government does not spend that money elsewhere, it will be spent by the people who don’t have to pay that $11B in taxes. If the government just borrows $11B less, then that $11B will be lent to someone else.
Why do you say that if the government does not borrow $11 billion, someone else will?