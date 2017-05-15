The “Tapes” Threat
by Sandwichman
The “Tapes” Threat
This may be so obvious it needs no explanation — but allow me to explain. This tweet puts on notice anyone who has a conversation with the POTUS that whatever they say MAY be recorded and selectively “leaked” for the purpose of blackmail, extortion and/or intimidation.
That should be an effective strategy for ensuring candid, confidential communication and advice. Mitch McConnell and Paul Ryan may be too stupid to realize the implications or too corrupt to care but there is no putting this genie back in the bottle.
What other Presidents have recorded conversations?
F.D. Roosevelt
Harry Truman
Eisenhower
JFK
LBJ
Nixon
Did the Bush’s, Clinton and Obama tape? My bet is they did.
bk:
So what if they recorded. How many resisted turning them over to Congress once requested to do so legally. The only one I know of is Nixon.
As Rachel Maddow said on Friday, Tapes you say, tapes…these can be subpoenaed by the house — should they ever decide to do their job…