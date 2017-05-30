Open thread May 30, 2017 Dan Crawford | May 30, 2017 12:57 pm Tags: open thread Comments (2) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
I recently spoofed, comparing Gilead pharmaceutical’s extortionate price for its 99% hepatitis C cure to the ransom demands with the WANNACRY computer virus:
GOTTACURE VIRUS
Gilead has announced that a Hepatitis C virus has been introduced into the world and is now infecting 3 million Americans (and perhaps 125 million sufferers worldwide). Gilead wants $300 billion from the US alone for a 99% cure (costs $200 a patient to manufacture, half a billion dollars for all our sufferers).
* * * * * *
Just got a better idea: compare Gilead’s 99% cure to the anti-virus possessed by the “Umbrella Corporation.” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Resident_Evil_(film_series) Ask Alice. :-O
Capitalism works when:
1. GDP is increasing
2. GDP per capita is increasing
3. Poverty rates are decreasing
4. My children are richer than I am
5. A median worker shares in the benefits of increasing productivity
6. Most people who grew up in poverty are able to get out of poverty
7. Working 30 years is enough that you can retire without being in poverty
8. Average income is increasing
9. Median income is increasing
10. Donald Trump is getting richer
11. None of Donald’s companies declares bankruptcy
12. People can afford to start their own business if they want
13. People do not need to start their own business to be able to retire
14. Only other countries get invaded
Although I could not help throwing in some facetious choices, if #5 is a valid measure, then perhaps capitalism does not work.