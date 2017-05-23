Open thread May 23, 2017 Dan Crawford | May 23, 2017 5:32 am Tags: open thread Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Gilead’s geese-that-never-stop-laying-golden-eggs viruses
GOTTACURE VIRUS
Gilead has announced that a Hepatitis C virus has been introduced to the world and is now infecting 3 million Americans (and perhaps 125 million sufferers worldwide).
Gilead wants $300 billion from the US for a (99%) cure (which costs them $200 a patient to manufacture, half a billion for the whole US — but, hey, vics will pay what it’s worth to them, right?
Pay now and get cured — or stretch the payoff over Gilead’s 20 year patent and pay almost the same while the virus infects ever more victims. Gilead can extract $10 billion a year anyway — insurance will cover that much annually for sickest patients.
“The number of new [US] infections nearly tripled in five years, to about 2,400 in 2015. The virus is spread by sharing needles to inject drugs, and the increase coincided with a surge in heroin use.”
http://abc7chicago.com/health/hepatitis-c-infections-nearly-triple-in-5-years-from-heroin-epidemic/1981856/
Pay up instead of dragging it out and save 400,000 US lives before the patent dies.
“Data from death certificates shows a total of 19,659 deaths in 2014, up from 11,051 in 2003. Because death certificates often under report hepatitis C, Ward said, that number could also be much higher.”
http://www.cnn.com/2016/05/04/health/hepatitis-c-deaths-all-time-high/
And who can guess how many hundreds of billions will go down the drain stateside dealing with the ravages of the virus: liver cirrhosis and cancer — not to mention lost work years?
California’s 600,000 sufferers would need $60 billion to neutralize Gilead’s goose-that-never-stops-laying-golden-eggs Hep C virus. World-wide elimination of Hep C at US prices (Gilead only charges about $1,000 a cure in poor countries — all the traffic will bear I guess) would come to 12.5 trillion (with a “t”) dollars (if they could get away with it).
Gilead: pay now and don’t die — or pay almost as much (maybe more) later while almost as many (maybe more) die anyway.
CRYORCURE VIRUS
Gilead has formulated a (95%) cure for all forms of Hepatitis, A, B, C, D, E — at $75,000 a treatment US. At US prices, 400 million worldwide sufferers would need to pony up $22.5 trillion (with a “t”) or whatever the market will bear …
… fast or slow, high or low: the world will pay.Post Comment