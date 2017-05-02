Open thread May 2, 2017 Dan Crawford | May 2, 2017 6:57 am Tags: open thread Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
If Bernie had won in 2016, he would naturally be expected to run in 2020 — so he’s not too old. If he does win (sounds do-o-able) and he turns daft by the end we can always tell him he’s in his second term and can’t run again and he wont know the difference.
Suppose the US had no unions at all in private business — instead of today’s 6%. At that point would it occur to someone (progressive) that something had to be done to remedy that — you know; remedy one business (ownership) using market power to squelch a competing
business (labor) a felony on a state by as-many-progressive-states-as-we-can-get-going basis …
… especially since the labor business is the sole economic bargaining power of the mass of people and also their only political organization.
An important sales point is that while management has a First Amendment right to “educate” workers against unions — no law can forbid that — union organizers do not have equal freedom to proselytize because employers forbid that (by firing joiners). The law has to mandate employers not forbid that.
For 94% of us we are down to 0% unions. It’s virtually the same thing — but 0% seems like a good sales point; that imagery might actually MAKE THE POINT (somewhere in progressive brains).Post Comment