MAYA MACGUINEAS TALKS BACKWARDS ABOUT SOCIAL SECURITY
by Dale Coberly
MAYA MACGUINEAS COMMITTEE FOR A RESPONSIBLE FEDERAL BUDGET (CRFB) TALKS BACKWARDS ABOUT SOCIAL SECURITY IN THE NEW YORK TIMES…NOBODY THE WISER
Here is what she said:
“and “protecting” Social Security and Medicare, a reassuring political promise that removes over one-third of the budget from consideration.”
“trying to square the circle of balancing the budget while taking the largest contributors to spending growth — Social Security and Medicare — off the table”
“many Republicans — including, notably, Paul Ryan, the speaker of the House — have made the case for why we have to reform our largest entitlement programs, including Social Security and Medicare”
“Democrats, many of whom too often act as demagogues on entitlement reform,…”
Here is the truth:
Social Security does not add one dime to the debt or the deficit.
It is paid for entirely by the workers who will get the benefits.
When Social Security “taxes” bring in more money than currently needed to pay benefits, that money is kept in a Trust Fund, which like other trust funds uses the money to buy interest earning government bonds. Then when Social Security taxes bring in less money than needed to pay current benefits, it cashes the bonds.
Note that Social Security is NOT borrowing money; it is LENDING money TO the government, and when SS cashes its bonds it is NOT causing the government to spend money for Social Security. The government BORROWED that money FROM Social Security and spent it on other things, including tax cuts. Paying the money BACK to Social Security does not increase the Federal Debt. It reduces it. Or it would reduce if it the government didn’t get the money to pay BACK Social Security by borrowing it from someone else.
But by talking backwards the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget (CRFB) hopes to fool you into thinking that Social Security CAUSES the debt.
Then, when it’s time for Congress to pay back the money it borrowed FROM Social Security, this payment shows up in their budget as an “expense,” and because all the expenses add up to more than all the income, the budget is in deficit, and the payment of Congress’ debt TO Social Security, like all the other expenses, is said to “contribute to the deficit.”
But it is talking backwards to describe paying BACK the money you borrowed as contributing to your deficit.
Normal people would not think much of you if you borrowed money from Paul and then told them that Paul was responsible for your debt. And if you paid Paul back by borrowing from Peter, normal people would not think you were being honest if you said that Paul increased your deficit.
Social Security does have an “actuarial deficit.” This has nothing to do with the “budget deficit” or the Federal debt. What it means is that some time in the future if nothing is changed, Social Security will not have enough money to pay for all the “scheduled” benefits. This is a problem that can be fixed by raising the payroll “tax.”
[I put “tax” in quotes to try to remind people this is not like an ordinary tax, because you get your money back, with interest, when you will need it more than you do today.]
The amount of the raise that will be needed is not large. Ultimately about 2% of your wages from you and another 2% from your employer. It would be better to phase this in at a rate of one tenth of one percent per year… about a dollar per week in today’s money. This is at the same time your wages will be going up over ten dollars per week per year.
Or you could wait to the last minute and raise your tax by 2%. This would not be a burden, because by then your income will be at least 20% higher than it is today. But you would feel it as a burden if it hit you all at once. It’s the difference between getting a raise of 200 dollars a week and getting a raise of 180 dollars a week. If you had never expected the 200 dollars, you would be happy to get the $180. Especially if you remembered that your were not “losing” that $20 but merely setting it aside to help pay for a longer retirement than you had expected.
Or you could raise your tax about one percent today (and another one percent from your boss). This would take care of the “actuarial deficit” for the next seventy five years. But the enemies of Social Security like to scream “this won’t do: we have to solve the problem once and for all!” Actually we don’t. The people in 2090 will be in a much better position than we are to decide if they want to raise their tax another one percent or decide to do something else.
Thing is, we do have to do something now. We have to at least think about it carefully so we won’t be fooled by the people talking backwards, or stampeded by the people screaming Social Security is broke, flat bust” and “a huge burden on the young.”
Remember: a dollar a week each year if you start this year or next. Ten dollars per week for the next 75 years if you start this year and want to let the people seventy five years from now worry about another ten dollars (in today’s money) when their income will be more than twice ours. Or you can do nothing and wait a little more than ten years and then raise your tax about twenty dollars per week all at once, which will fix the problem forever (including those people living out at the infinite horizon).
Or you can listen to Maya and panic and let Congress cut your benefits, or increase the age you will be allowed to retire, or turn Social Security into welfare as we knew it (which will lead very soon to cut benefits and increases in the retirement age for the poor, and nothing for you while you still pay the taxes) with all the fun of gong to the welfare office every quarter to prove you really need it. The Left wants to help turn Social Security into welfare, because they think they can “make the rich pay for it.” I don’t think the rich are going to go along with that.
SSA reports that Social Security had a cash flow deficit of $66 Billion last year. This results in a $66B increase in the all important Debt Owed to the Public.
Is this a crisis? Absolutely not. But look to the future. Between today and 2032 the unwind of the TF will add $3T to Debt Owed to the Public. This will cause some problems.
https://www.ssa.gov/cgi-bin/ops_period.cgi
Krasting
as usual you get it crooked.
The “cash flow deficit” is what the Trust Fund was created to take care of.
Sort of like your “Christmas Fund” where you put in a few dollars every month so that in December you will have more money to spend than you are taking in in that month. It’s a normal part of “financing.” In fact it is the REASON for finance.
Meanwhile Congress having to pay BACK the money it borrowed FROM Social Security only results in “adding to the Debt Owed to the Public” if Congress borrows from the public the money it borrowed FROM Social Security.
The only way your concern would make any sense if is Congress never had any intention of paying BACK the money it borrowed FROM Social Security.
Apparently bad faith makes good sense to you.
that is “if Congress borrows from the public the money it needs to pay BACK the money it borrowed FROM Social Security..
You can pretend that the money the Congress borrowed FROM Social Security is not “money borrowed from the public”, but the people who paid their money into Social Security with the promise they would get it back when they needed it might think of themselves as “the public.”
Playing games with words you define in secret to mean what will fool the people is not honest. In fact it’s a damn lie.
I should point out that one of the advantages of the “raise the tax one tenth of one percent each year” plan is that it entirely avoids the problem of paying BACK the money borrowed FROM Social Security.
The additional tax (about a dollar per week each year from the people who will get the money back when they retire) will eliminate the “cash flow deficit” and allow Social Security to pay present benefits from present taxes. Since this Trust Fund will not be drawn down, Congress will not have to borrow to pay it back. And because the Trust Fund is not being drawn down, it will continue to pay interest which will keep the SS tax about 1% lower than it would have to be without the Trust Fund.
This may be too hard for Krasting to understand. It was certainly too hard for the people at “Social Security Works”, the head of which told me, when we were still friends, that there were an infinite number of solutions to the Social Security “problem.” There are, but some are better than others.
Coberly – You say:
You can pretend that the money
the Congress borrowed FROM
Social Security is not “money
borrowed from the public”
It is you who is pretending, not I. You know full well that there are two kinds of debt. Debt Held by the Public and Intergovernmental Holdings.
You are mis-stating the facts regarding your own article.
The details from the US Treasury:
https://treasurydirect.gov/NP/debt/current
Krasting,
like I said, playing with words to fool people is not honest. it’s a damned lie.
The money the government owes to social security is owed to the people who paid the money FOR their Social Security. The government can pretend that is not money “owed to the people… or “the public””, but the people who paid the money FOR their Social Security know better… even if they don’t know the “technical” words.
Besides, you overlooked the fact that by paying an extra one tenth of one percent (one dollar per week) the money owed TO Social Security never has to be paid back: it just remains on the books as “required reserve.”
Your…Krasting’s… modus operandi continues to be to read something he doesn’t understand but looks bad to him, or he thinks can be made to look bad to people who don’t understand it either, and shouts “the sky is falling! we’re all going to die! and there is Nothing we can do about it!! except cut Social Security!”
So, one more time, let me state the Truth. Social Security does not borrow money. Social Security has nothing to do with the Federal Budget or the National Debt…. except that it has lent money TO the government in a clear and legally defined manner that requires the Congress to pay the money BACK when the time comes that it is need to pay Social Security benefits to the people who paid the money in the first place. This is the law.
AND… Social Security can, and should, pay for its own “cash flow deficit” in time to prevent the Trust Fund from falling below one full year’s required reserve. This will save the government from having to pay BACK the money it has already borrowed FROM Social Security. And it will keep the payroll tax about 1% lower than it will have to be if the Trust Fund is allowed to run to zero before anything is done.
If the Trust Fund runs to zero, it will be necessary to cut benefits by 20% (hard to live on when you are living on a pension) or raise the tax all at once by 2% of payroll (plus 2% employer match). This would not be felt as a burden, but would be played by the enemies of Social Security as a “huge tax increase.” They would know that most people would not realize that they will get their Social Security “tax” back when they will need it more than they do the day they paid it.
Those are the facts. That is the Truth. Krasting and the Dongress can play games with words and ENRON accounting all they want… and they will fool most of the people unless someone with a forum explains the facts and the truth to them.
Saying that the government doesn’t have to pay back the Social Security Trust Fund for the roughly two trillion dollars that Congress borrowed from it, is saying that the government can’t save money in its own currency. That the idea of the US Treasury saving money makes no sense.
This is a somewhat defensible economic stance, one that the proponents of modern money theory (MMT) make. Since the US government can produce all of the money that is required for their own spending when they need it, there is no reason for them to save.
Perhaps this is why Kresting is so set in his belief that Congress doesn’t have to honor the bonds in the SST. But he should be aware that the argument cuts both ways, if it is true that the government can’t save money then by a very short extension, it also has to be true that the government can’t be in debt in its own currency. To say that it makes no sense for the government to save, that it can’t do it, has to be accompanied by the argument that the government can’t be in debt in its own currency. This is only defensible if you accept both sides of the argument.
Also, remember that Reagan and Congress raised the payroll tax to produce the excess tax collection. They raised the regressive payroll tax intended to be used to fund the baby boomers’ Social Security to fund the progressive income tax cuts that benefited primarily the wealthy. No matter how you define the terms it is raising taxes on the poor and the middle class to pay for the tax cuts for the wealthy. Not pretty.
I think of it as not a question of the economic mechanisms and nuisances involved but a sure sign that it was always intended that taxes would be raised at the proper time on the wealthy to fund the baby boomers’ retirement. Income taxes, not payroll taxes, of course.
Krasting said,
“Is this a crisis? Absolutely not. But look to the future. Between today and 2032 the unwind of the TF will add $3T to Debt Owed to the Public. This will cause some problems.”
Or you could make a back of the envelope calculation. 3 Trillion dollars over 15 years is 200 billion dollars a year. There are 200 million people paying Social Security tax. That works out to one thousand dollars per year for each worker to contribute to his Social Security tax. There are people who will cry and scram “1000 dollars a year is too much; it will cripple us.” Actually it would add up to an extra 40 thousand dollars “saved” over a 40 year career. That would pay for about two years retirement benefits. Oddly, that is just about what your life expectancy will increase by over that time.
Warning: this is very approximate. The actual calculations are a little more complicated. but they come to nearly the same thing, except that they show the entire “deficit” (not just the Trust Fund) can be closed by raising the tax about 50 dollars per year every year for about twenty years. That’s a dollar per week per year, like I have been saying.
Moreover, letting the workers pay for, save for, their own Social Security has enormous advantages in terms of keeping their retirement safe from the “damn politicians” Roosevelt warned about.
And the Congress never has to pay back the money it borrowed FROM Social Security. If you think that’s a bad thing, you still don’t completely understand how this all works. The money the Boomers paid for their own Social Security is (in part) what became the Trust Fund… used to pay the Boomers benefits, and it is doing that today. But the “after the boomers” generation is going to live longer than even the boomers, so they are going to have to save more for their retirement… pay more for their Social Security. If they start paying that today, they will be supplying the “extra” money that the Boomer generation needs (and paid for) while paying in advance for their own longer retirement. And the extra Boomer payments… the Trust Fund… just get absorbed into the “required reserve,” saving Congress from having to pay BACK the money it borrowed FROM the Boomers. The Boomers get paid out of the new gradually higher tax. And the after the boomers don’t have to pay an even higher tax in order to fill up a new Trust Fund, which will be required.
Simple Don
my analysis does not depend on the magic money theory. it is ordinary accounting. but you have to do the accounting honestly and completely.
And Social Security is not a “regressive tax.” It is an insurance (and savings) contribution (you can call it a tax as long as you understand the the people who pay it get their money back with interest) paid for by the people who will get the benefits. Because it is insurance, at the end of the day, those who ended up poor after a lifetime of work will get an insurance supplement paid for by those who ended up rich after a lifetime of work. This looks more like a “progressive tax” than a regressive one. It is neither. The words “progressive tax” are used by the Left to avoid having to think about what they are talking about.
As long as you are thinking about progressive or regressive taxes you are thinking about Social Security as if it were welfare. lt is not. It was carefully and deliberately designed NOT to be welfare.
Oh, well, just to try to be a little clearer
The reason the Congress would not have to pay back what it borrowed from Social Security is not because of any magical money tricks. It’s simply that the money would not be needed because the gradually increased tax would pay for the increased benefits as they are needed.
Nor is the money “stolen” from those who lent it to the Congress, it just becomes absorbed into the Trust Fund reserve, which would otherwise have to be restored by the taxes paid by the future payers of the payroll tax. Meanwhile the money “sitting” in the reserve is not going anywhere, so it doesn’t have to replaced by Congress “borrowing from the public,” much less “taxing the rich.
This is not very hard to understand but you might have to count on your fingers a bit to follow the money.
well, as long as I’m here…
there is another aspect of this that a lot of people find hard to understand, and some people will never understand
those people paying the higher tax will be paying for the rest of the Boomer retirement AND AT THE SAME TIME they will be paying for their own future retirement. this is because of the dual nature of money. you put money in the bank and at the same time you are paying for your neighbor to build his house (he couldn’t do it without your money) AND paying for building your own house some time in the future. the Bank credits you with the money, lends it to your neighbor, and eventually gives it back to you with interest.
the secret of capitalism.
the people who will never understand this argue that with the bank you keep title to your money so you can get it back, but that with SS you have no “claim” on your money so you (could) lose it.
well, with the bank your claim on the money depends on the governments willingness to enforce it. and with SS your money is credited to your account very formally and you will get it back…. unless the congress decides not to. the congress can do anything it wants if you let it. they can come to your house and take your only begotten son and sacrifice him to the god of war. and you let them, because your neighbors won’t help you stop them. it’s called “the draft” and is a sacred duty of citizenship.
and they could take your pension away if you were an alien communist… and your neighbors would let them do it, because, well, a communist…
but they are not likely to take your SS pension away… unless they do it one at a time, because your neighbors wouldn’t let them… unless they were fooled into believing that THEY were paying YOUR pension and they couldn’t afford it and you don’t deserve it.
That’s what Maya’s friends are trying to convince you to believe. And what I am trying to show is not true.
But people…
You WILL get your SS pension unless the enemies of SS control the government (which they very nearly do now), and if you pay for it. The price is right. All the other ways of saving for retirement are much riskier than SS…. if you don’t let Maya fool you. And your Congressman.
1) What about Medicare? That’s the real horror show in the budget. You know someone isn’t being honest when they piss and moan about social security to suck the air out of the room so that everyone completely ignores the real elephant in the room.
2) Regarding:
“Social Security does not add one dime to the debt or the deficit.
It is paid for entirely by the workers who will get the benefits.”
False. Except for the very modest trust fund, benefits are paid to PAST workers by taxes charged to CURRENT workers. The people doing the paying at any given time are NOT the “workers who will get the benefits”.
But still, there are reasonable fixes for Social Security, although they will take a major political compromise to enact. The program is too popular to be scrapped but can’t continue indefinitely to pay out more benefits than it receives in tax revenue (trust fund will eventually deplete under any accounting).
Many angles to a compromise: Taxes could increase. Benefits could decrease, or eligibility restrictions be enlarged, e.g. minimum age could increase. (Suppression of the CPI helps here already.) The nation might also import workers to pay extra taxes to pay for the rising tide of retirees. Or it could simply print the money to pay the bills and proceed with monetary inflation as well.
Welcome to AB
“benefits are paid to PAST workers by taxes charged to CURRENT workers.”
Funny, we accumulated a TF which to date is going to last into the 2030s and perhaps longer. Much of this is the result of so many of us paying into it since 1983 when Greenspan and Moynihan put the increase into play and the subsequent revenue generated from economic growth. I am eligible and just have not bothered as I get paid rather nicely to continue working. There are no reasonable fixes to SS other than get more people back to work to again generate enough funds equal to payouts.
Coberly will explain the NW Plan which Dean Baker appears to agree with.
Re: “the Bank credits you with the money, lends it to your neighbor, and eventually gives it back to you with interest.”
This isn’t true either. Banks don’t operate on a loanable-funds business model, and haven’t for decades.
The bank credits your neighbor with his new mortgage balance, the neighbor pays the builder, the builder pays off HIS construction loan, and now it’s up to your neighbor to come up with extra money to pay off the interest as well as the principal. The central banks decide when and how to raise rates to stop regular banks from issuing the fresh credit needed for all the borrowers to pay their interest, and then the creditors collect all the assets from the borrowers when they default. …
Simple – I have never said that the IOUs of the SSTF would not be paid off in full. In fact, just the opposite. As far as I am concerned there is ZERO potential for the USA to default on debt obligations to ANY TRUST FUND.
In my comment above I said that $3T of SSTF bonds would be redeemed IN FULL between now and 2032. I said that because I am certain that all of those TF bonds and interest will be paid IN FULL and on time.
But what does the Simple guy say??
this is why Kresting is so
set in his belief that
Congress doesn’t
have to honor the
bonds in the SST.
Simple you have my words 100% backwards. Do you accept that? You have made a false accusation. You did it in print when the facts of the matter are staring you in the face.
You are just playing the children’s game of “Insult BK”. Leave that junk talk to Coberly. You don’t do it well because you don’t understand the issues.
Coberly – I said $3T. That was a fast estimate. Let’s take a closer look at this.
1) The SSTF is 2.85T today. We agree that current law is that 100% of this must be paid back between today and about 2032.
2) The TF will earn interest from today until the TF is exhausted.
3) Treasury does not pay SS % in cash. % is paid in more Special Issue Securities. (SI Notes)
4) SSA has estimates for future % income for SSTF. It will average $50b a year for the next 15 years. (750B)
5) Over the next 15 years or so a total of approximately $3.6T (current principal and future interest) will move from Intergovernmental Debt to Debt Held by the Public. (This is critical. Do you agree that Current Law brings this result??)
6) The shift from from Intergovernmental to Debt to Public will not happen on an equal annual basis. It will start small and end big. $300-500 Billion will be the last few years.
7) The actual tipping point has not been reached yet. We have felt no discomfort because the process will not start in earnest until about 2022. From then on it is a very steep slope..
Coberly – Do you disagree with any of this?
I have said, for many years, that under Current Law the payback of SS IOUs will have a significant and unpleasant consequence as and when it happens. It is my opinion that in the latter stages of the unwind there will be significant hurdles to the capital markets and the broader economy. What is today CURRENT LAW is programed to cause a big financial blow-up in the foreseeable future. This is my opinion, you are entitled to disagree with my conclusions. But you didn’t spend 40 years in the government bond market trenches.
Please don’t respond “Just raise taxes every year for the next twenty”. There is ZERO potential for that at anytime in the future.
Trump is not going to do it.
If it came to it, Pence would not do it.
In 2020 the Dems will not do it either.
Please, stop pounding the table with a “fix” that has zero potential of becoming a reality. Too much time has passed. Ten years ago your plan might have worked. But today it is D.O.A.
As your ex-friend at SS Works said, There are many, far better, options for SS than raising taxes on workers every year for next two decades. Just accept that and move on.
Krasting
I would really like to avoid insulting you. I do not mean to insult you. I try to tell you honestly how your comments look to me. Unfortunately some of the words I use are the same as those used by people who have no other motive than to try to hurt your feelings.
So help me out a bit. And help out SimpleDon who may have confused you with me about “the Congress not having to pay back the Trust Fund.
You said, “Between today and 2032 the unwind of the TF will add $3T to Debt Owed to the Public. This will cause some problems.”
What did you mean by that? What do you propose the Congress do?
It seems to me their choices are:
Default frankly.
Cut SS benefits so the money never comes due.
Raise the payroll tax so the money never comes due.
Borrow the money “from the public.”
Raise general taxes to pay the money without increasing the “debt owed to the public.”
I think they will borrow the money “from the public.”
I have tried to explain why I think raising the payroll tax one tenth of one percent (about a dollar per week) per year until the tax is high enough to pay for the expected retirement costs of the people paying the tax… is the best solution.
You have mocked that.
What is your solution? Why did you bring it up?
Krastin
point 3) is wrong in part. Treasury used to pay in more notes. Now it has to pay some of it in cash…
point 5) is partly right but mostly misleading. borrow “from the public” is used by the Big Liars to imply that the SSTF was not borrowed from the people who paid the payroll tax. it is not true that the money must move from Treasury to the Trust Fund. that can be avoided by raising the payroll tax, or destroying Social Security by cutting benefits below where SS is meaningful retirement insurance.
I do not know whether paying back the money it borrowed from the Trust Fund will cause trouble in the bond market. But you’d think Congress would have known that when it borrowed the money. Unless they never intended to pay it back.
In any case the trouble can be avoided by simply raising the payroll tax enough so it enables the people to pay for their own future retirement. Very simple. Very fair. And telling me it’s a non starter doesn’t mean that it isn’t the best solution. It doesn’t even mean that it’s a non starter. That’s just you making a meaningless noise. ) Is that an insult?) Ten years ago you were saying it wouldn’t work. Now you are saying it might have worked ten years ago. Fact is it can still work, easily for the nesxt year or two, or with more noise and friction, almost right up to the time that the TF reaches “short term financial inadequacy.”
I’ll give you this: it won’t work if someone with a forum doesn’t start talking about it. The politicians are all in the pocket of the financial industry, and the financial industry has been lying about Social Security since 1936. We need another Roosevelt. But your thinking it won’t work is not a reason for me to stop telling people it’s their best choice. their last chance.
And my former friend at “social security works” did not have a better plan… except ‘tax the rich.” And she did not understand the math at all. Let alone the politics. Or even the fairness. Or the need ordinary workers have to be able to say “I paid for it myself.”
So, your turn: what would you do?
Krasting
additionally, you have never recognized that the payroll tax is not really a tax: the people who pay it are just putting their “must have” retirement money in a place safe from inflation and market losses and insured against death, disability, and a lifetime of low wages. they get their money back with interest when they will need it a lot more than they did the day thay paid the tax.
nor have you shown any ability to understand that “one dollar per week” is not exactly enough money for anyone to worry about. it happens to be the best way to pay for your future needs. it’s like increasing the amount of money you put away for retirement every year as your income grows. something any financial advisor would tell you was a good idea.
but you want to call it “raising their taxes every year.” That is misleading and dishonest.
If a dollar a week raise every year is what offends you, you could raise the payroll tax ONCE 1.33% for the worker (matched by his employer). This would be a one time tax increase of $13 per week. The tax would not have to be increased again for 75 years, long after anyone paying the tax today would be dead.
This would be a clumsy and stupid way to do it, compared to the dollar per week per year. but at least you wouldn’t have to face that “tax raise every year” that buggers your mind.
The people in 2090 would face another tax raise of roughly the same amount. I know that CRFB and Andrew Biggs are just terribly worried about that. But unless Trumpism has destroyed the country by then, those people in 2090 will be making three times as much as we are today in real dollars. You’d think they’d be able to handle an extra one percent tax increase.
But me, personally, I’d rather pay an extra dollar per week. Even if it means I have to pay another extra dollar per week next year when my pay as gone up over ten dollars per week. I’m just funny that way.
Wisdom Seeker
I suggest you learn to seek wisdom by reexamining some of the things you think are true.
Where do you suppose the bank gets the “money” to credit your account?
I am not sure your model of how banking works explains why the bank takes my money in the first place. or pays it back to me in interest when i need it later.
your insistence that the worker today is paying for the retiree today and will have his retirement paid for by the worker tomorrow is both “true” and fatuous. When I pay for something today that I will get tomorrow, I paid for it. Not the guy who came in the door and ordered another “something” and paid for it on the same day I got my “something.”
Every dime you pay into social security is recorded to your credit. And you get it back with interest. when you retire or become disabled or die with dependents. If that’s not paying for your own benefits what is it? The guy paying in the money the day (year) you take out your money gets it credited to HIS account, not yours. . That account in the SS books acts just the way that dollar in your pocket acts… except that SS pays interest.
Seeker
looking at your theory of how banks works makes me think you must be suggesting that the government pay for your retirement by crediting your account. You can pay the money back after you are done retiring.
Have you ever asked yourself where the bank gets the money to cash the checks you write on your credited account?Post Comment