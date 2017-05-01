I haven’t read the Bret Stephens Column on Climate Change
and I’m not afraid to admit it.
I have read more than 700 words of tweets about it.
I have two thoughts on the meta discussion.
First Jonathan FBD Weisman is a remarkably unpleasant person.
In this twitter comment thread he repeatedly typed “you didn’t read the column” in response to criticisms of his criticism of critics of the column. He accused people he didn’t know of intellectual dishonesty based on his reading of their tweets.
He is a reporter. His claims of fact are supposed to be based on evidence. I think his certainty based on nothing demonstrates that he can’t do his job. This aside from the fact that he is being very very rude to customers.
Oddly, I have found Weisman’s reporting to be credible and interesting (I keep track of my thoughts on him because of his profane quarrel with Brad). I am alarmed to find I have trusted the claims of fact of someone who makes claims of fact with reckless disregard. I guess his editors restrain the recklessness which twitter allows. I will continue to treat his reporting as normal NY Times reporting (which I tend to trust).
Second Jonathan Chait is very very hard on conservatives (yeah a shocker). He wrote
… an approach that makes sense if your highest priority is limited government, and you are attempting to reason backward through the data in a way that makes sense of a policy allowing unlimited dumping of greenhouse-gas emissions into the atmosphere. That is a tic of American conservative-movement thought — the conclusion (small government) is fixed, and the reasoning is tailored to justify the outcome. Nearly all conservatives argue this way, and if the Times is going to have conservative columnists — which, in my opinion, it should — they’re going to engage in this kind of sophistry.
I note that the conclusion doesn’t follow. If “Nearly” all but not all conservatives argue this way, the New York Times could probably hire one of the few who doesn’t. My problem (which I posed to myself before reading Chait’s post) is to name a conservative who doesn’t argue that way. If not Bret Stephens who ?
Can you think of a non sophist conservative ? Is there anyone who draws conclusions based on reasoning and evidence (rather than choosing reasoning and evidence based on the conclusion) who is a conservative in good standing with the conservative movement ? I can’t come up with a name.
Now I haven’t read anything by Bret Stephens. Maybe he is the one. But the discussion of his first NY Times column makes me think I should look elsewhere. But where ? I repeatedly have the sense that I have found a reasonable and reasonably honest conservative, but then he* breaks with the movement (sometimes because he was fired for heresy).
*yes all of them are men: Bruce Bartlett, Josh Barro, John Cole.(others I have forgotten).
This may seem unrelated to the topic, but it is not. You don’t like the results, you just change the facts.
“President Donald Trump said in a radio interview Monday that if Andrew Jackson had been president in 1860, the Civil War would have been averted. “Had Andrew Jackson been a little later you wouldn’t have had the Civil War,” he stated, and asked, “why could that one not have been worked out?”
I asked David Blight, a Yale University historian whose work has focused on slavery, the Civil War, and Reconstruction, what he thought of Trump’s remarks. Here’s his response:
“Worked out?” God!…
Well, I just read these postings? So he really said this about Jackson and the Civil War? All I can say to you is that from day one I have believed that Donald Trump’s greatest threat to our society and to our democracy is not necessarily his authoritarianism, but his essential ignorance – of history, of policy, of political process, of the Constitution. Saying that if Jackson had been around we might not have had the Civil War is like saying that one strong, aggressive leader can shape, prevent, move history however he wishes. This is simply 5th grade understanding of history or worse.”
An awful lot of it going around these days. And it is going to get worse ..
“I think we all understand that nobody cares about Donald Trump’s relentless lying. We’ve certainly been hit over the head with it enough times. Still, the sheer volume is pretty staggering. Here’s the Washington Post’s roundup of Trump’s first hundred days:
488: The number of false or misleading claims made by the president. That’s an average of 4.9 claims a day.
10: Number of days without a single false claim. (On six of those days, the president golfed at a Trump property.)
4: Number of days with 20 or more false claims. (Feb. 16, Feb. 28, March 20 and April 21.) He made 19 false claims on April 29, his 100th day, though we did not include his interview with “Face the Nation,” since that aired April 30.
Five lies per day! And not just any lies. Trump’s lies are so much more brazen than that. He’s the first president to have hacked the modern media so thoroughly. He realizes he can literally say anything he wants and it doesn’t matter if the Washington Post or anybody else calls him out later. The only thing that matters is that he said it and it got on TV.”
It says right at the top there: The Opinion Pages: OP-ED COLUMNIST.
I was taught at least by seventh grade that editorials are the facts-free section of the newspaper, and if I didn’t understand it then, I surely understood it once I read the Wall Street Journal.
I read the entire column. He engages in the same sort of dishonesty used by the tobacco industry to sow doubt about the link between cancer and smoking. Unfortunately, even more people stand to suffer and die by this sort of non-denial denialism.
This is because conservatives are hired to advance an agenda. David Frum also comes to mind. Liberals generally have day jobs.Post Comment