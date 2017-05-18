Robert Waldmann | May 18, 2017 10:09 pm



I assume the reader is familiar with the recent violence at the Turkish embassy & Turkish ambassador’s residence in Washington DC. “Body guards” (really thugs) brought by Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan attacked peaceful demonstrators. It is clear how the fight started, a rather thin not too tall man in a suit attacked. He has a receeding hairline, a mustache and wore a black suit and a dark blue tie.

Phillip Bump (of the Washington Post) says this is the moment it started.

The striking thing is that seconds earlier someone in the back seat of the car in which Erdogan was sitting said something to a middle aged man who leaned over to hear. That man said something to a young thin man with a receeding hairline and a mustache who was wearing a black suit and a dark blue (or purple) tie. That young man nodded twice and walked off briskly to the demonstration just before the fight started.

He returned a minute later and said something to Erdogan (who had gotten out of the car).

Is this man who takes instructions from someone who took them from Erdogan the man who started the brawl ?



The brawl starts with a man in a suit punching a man wearing a blue t-shirt.

The assailant has a receeding hairline and a mustache

Here @pbump shows the order coming from the car

Here a longer clip shows the young man with a mustache get some instruction, walk briskly towards the demonstration then return and report to Erdogan in person.

Here notice that the man who started the brawl by punching the man in a blue t-shirt leaves (heading generally in the direction of Erdogan) while the brawl continues. Cowardice or mission accomplished ?

These stills are from this youtube video