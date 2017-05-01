Robert Waldmann | May 1, 2017 3:38 am



The US Federal Government isn’t shutting down. Also it seems that Republicans almost totally caved to Democrats in the deal

Kelsey Snell at the Washington Post

Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) boasted that they were able to force Republicans to withdraw more than 160 unrelated policy measures, known as riders, including those that would have cut environmental funding and scaled back financial regulations for Wall Street. Democrats fought to include $295 million to help Puerto Rico continue making payments to Medicaid, $100 million to combat opioid addiction, and increases in energy and science funding that Trump had proposed cutting. If passed, the legislation will ensure that Planned Parenthood continues to receive federal funding through September.

Manu Raju and Ted Barrett at CNN

In the proposal, there are no cuts to funding for Planned Parenthood, a demand from Democrats.

Funding for the National Institute of Health is increased by $2 billion and there is additional money for clean energy and science funding. Negotiators also agreed to make a permanent fix for miners health insurance and to provide $295 million for Puerto Rico Medicaid. There is also disaster aid package that includes funding for California, West Virginia, Louisiana, North Carolina. There is increased funding for transit infrastructure grants and to fight the opioid epidemic, and year-round Pell Grants were restored.

Also no money for the wall.

Note that Democrats fought (and won) for the people Trump falsely claimed he would represent — for miners, Opioid adicts (now very many are rural Whites) Louisiana, West Virginia and North Carolina. Republicans, who are only populists during election campaigns, tried to deregulate Wall Street.

This looks like a (half year) budget better than I could have hoped.

Bullies fold when challenged, and Donald Trump is a pathetic negotiator.