Lifted from Alternet:

Which ailments are on the list of preexisting conditions that can drive up prices for coverage? The Kaiser Family Foundation catalogs “so-called declinable medical conditions” before the ACA.

AIDS/HIV



Alcohol or drug abuse with recent treatment



Alzheimer’s/dementia



Anorexia



Arthritis



Bulimia



Cancer



Cerebral palsy



Congestive heart failure



Coronary artery/heart disease, bypass surgery



Crohn’s disease



Diabetes

More listed below the fold.



Epilepsy

Hemophilia

Hepatitis

Kidney disease, renal failure

Lupus

Mental disorders (including anxiety, bipolar disorder, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder, schizophrenia)

Multiple sclerosis

Muscular dystrophy

Obesity

Organ transplant

Paraplegia

Paralysis

Parkinson’s disease

Pending surgery or hospitalization

Pneumocystic pneumonia

Pregnancy or expectant parent (includes men)

Sleep apnea

Stroke

Being transgender (Listed as “Transsexualism”)

Time magazine spoke with Kaiser’s associate director Cynthia Cox, who suggested the list could be far more expansive. “There are plenty of other conditions, even acne or high blood pressure, that could have gotten people denied from some insurers but accepted and charged a higher premium by other insurers,” Cox told the outlet.

Here are more illnesses you should magically avoid, lest you run the risk of being monetarily punished for getting sick.