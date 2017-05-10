Declinable medical conditions
Lifted from Alternet:
Which ailments are on the list of preexisting conditions that can drive up prices for coverage? The Kaiser Family Foundation catalogs “so-called declinable medical conditions” before the ACA.
- AIDS/HIV
- Alcohol or drug abuse with recent treatment
- Alzheimer’s/dementia
- Anorexia
- Arthritis
- Bulimia
- Cancer
- Cerebral palsy
- Congestive heart failure
- Coronary artery/heart disease, bypass surgery
- Crohn’s disease
- Diabetes
- Epilepsy
- Hemophilia
- Hepatitis
- Kidney disease, renal failure
- Lupus
- Mental disorders (including anxiety, bipolar disorder, depression, obsessive compulsive disorder, schizophrenia)
- Multiple sclerosis
- Muscular dystrophy
- Obesity
- Organ transplant
- Paraplegia
- Paralysis
- Parkinson’s disease
- Pending surgery or hospitalization
- Pneumocystic pneumonia
- Pregnancy or expectant parent (includes men)
- Sleep apnea
- Stroke
- Being transgender (Listed as “Transsexualism”)
Time magazine spoke with Kaiser’s associate director Cynthia Cox, who suggested the list could be far more expansive. “There are plenty of other conditions, even acne or high blood pressure, that could have gotten people denied from some insurers but accepted and charged a higher premium by other insurers,” Cox told the outlet.
Here are more illnesses you should magically avoid, lest you run the risk of being monetarily punished for getting sick.
- Acid reflux
- Acne
- Asthma
- C-section
- Celiac disease
- Heartburn
- High cholesterol
- Hysterectomy
- Kidney stones
- Knee surgery
- Lyme disease
- Migraines
- Narcolepsy
- Pacemaker
- Postpartum depression
- Seasonal affective disorder
- Seizures
- “Sexual deviation or disorder”
- Ulcers
My little contribution:
Why don’t all the news outlets that report the 8 billion (with a “b”) dollars Republicans offered up to help states subsidize high risk pools EMPHASIZE that this is spread over 5 years and 16 trillion (with a “t”) dollar overall health bill: one — ONE TWO-THOUSANDTHS of the overall bill to pick up the tab for our highest risk patients?
