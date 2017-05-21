Dean Baker’s Articles on Healthcare
Barkley has mentioned this particular article several times now. I would be negligent if I did not post a link to it so we could read it. New Health Care Plan: Open Source Drugs, Immigrant Doctors, and a Public Option, 25 March 2017, CEPR, Beat The Press, Dean Baker.
There are two obvious directions to go to get costs down for low- and middle-income families. One is to increase taxes on the wealthy. The other is to reduce the cost of health care. The latter is likely the more promising option, especially since we have such a vast amount of waste in our system. The three obvious routes are lower prices for prescription drugs and medical equipment, reducing the pay of doctors, and savings on administrative costs from having Medicare offer an insurance plan in the exchanges.
This short article is worthy of a read also. Why Do Proponents of More Immigration Never Mention Doctors? 08 February 2017, CEPR, Beat The Press, Dean Baker.
If we got the pay of our doctors down to the levels in other wealthy countries it could save us close to $100 billion a year.
More on Healthcare to follow.
Dean’s proposals are fine and dandy, Run, but every single on of them are pie-in-the-sky proposals simply because they all require a change in our system of government…. and haven’t seen Dean do one article yet at any time on what he proposes to change or system of gov’t.
We can all propose what needs to be done … in fact that’s precisely what the current administration and congress are doing as we speak, and what the Obama administration proposed to even get Obamacare. Teddy Roosevelt proposed a national system too, and they there was the failed attempt to even get off the ground by the Clinton administration. In fact as you know it was the Clinton attempt that got the right wing conservative think tanks to propose what we now call ObamaCare and which a Republican governor (Romney no less) put into Massachusetts..
Of course since all these things in the past the Supreme Court ruled that who-ever has enough money to spend can use it to get the representatives and senators they want elected to get elected .. so now money talks more than it ever did before.
I’m sick and f…ing tired of hearing everybody gripe about what’s wrong with our health care system (past or present or potential future) with a zillion different proposals for how to “fix” it depending on ideologies of what gov’t is for or should be for, or depending on whose vested interests are at stake, the fact remains that nobody and I mean NOBODY is willing or has proposed what to do to changer our political system to make a lower cost, high health care, affordable system national standard even remotely possible.
I always love or usually love what Dean Baker’s proposing on a variety for subjects.. but he, like everyone else is long on what we want and empty on how to get there. .. and keep it there.
If you got doctor pay down to the same level as other countries, then FMGs would have no reason to come here. We would lose 25% of our physician force. Wonder what that would do to salaries.
Steve
What is the mechanism for forcing doctors to take a pay cut? I guess we expect them to just lie down and take it? And which party is going to take up this cause and guarantee hundreds of millions of dollars in contributions to the other party?
All these big ideas are great, but they look like political non-starters. It makes sense to focus on the ones that can pick up some political traction and that have already been endorsed by one of the parties: the public option, drug importation, Medicare negotiation of drug costs and higher taxes on the wealthy.
Getting to universal health insurance coverage will wring huge administrative costs out of the system. When providers know when and by whom they will be paid, they will not have to spend so much time and energy finding what pot to put an uninsured person’s costs into, fighting pre-existing conditions and annual and lifetime caps issues, confusing patients and collecting sums owed, etc. etc. Hospitals will no longer need to have one billing administrator for every bed (as Duke reportedly did a few years ago).
“providers know when and by whom they will be paid, they will not have to spend so much time and energy finding what pot to put an uninsured person’s costs into, fighting pre-existing conditions and annual and lifetime caps issues, confusing patients and collecting sums owed,” Pretty much gone by the wayside now and computerization has been the one of the goals also.
When the PPACA came out, the CBO was compared and scored higher in cost than the PPACA. Lets say the Gov decided to implement the public Option and installed the controls necessary to change the fee for services environment, control pharma and hospital supplies, and hospitals and clinics as they do in European countries. “What is the mechanism for forcing doctors to take a pay cut? I guess we expect them to just lie down and take it? And which party is going to take up this cause and guarantee hundreds of millions of dollars in contributions to the other party?”
Are you stating we should have a public option or single payor without those controls? This would be tantamount to breaking the piggy bank.
I reading a book, The American Sickness by Elisabeth Rosenthal (MD) detailing the financialization of American medicine — that I am going to have to go back over to make a list of all the craziness:
– medical bills; e.g., hospitals getting rid of unprofitable specialties which then set themselves up in large centers and overcharge insurance anything they want in facility fees; anesthesiologists doctors monitoring multiple anesthesiologist nurses and charging separate fees; forget etc., etc.,, make that ad infinitum — hey this is abusiness now;
– drug patents; e.g., environmental regs force sprays to drop certain gases, viola!, prices of inhalers go up 10X, new patents; patent running out on ulcerative colitis pills that have a coating to pass through the stomach into the intestines, cool!, add another coating (often too much), brand new patent, etc., etc., one giant mess.
None of this would happen in Europe or Canada — where the countervailing force of high union density keeps such infamnias from happening — not to say become the way everybody does business.
Just before Rosenthal’s book I read Ron Suskind’s Confidence Men detailing exactly the same kind of financialization on Wall Streeet that almost brought on a depression. Same species eveyrwhere now. One cure: countervailing forces which only labor unions can provide.
Reading Bernie Sanders book “Our Revolution” where he shows that if billionaires go one more step — if they can donate directly (instead of indirectly) to political campaigns then they will completely control Congress (that pols will be their employees). Know what? Rebuild union density and we can outbid (and outvote!) them — Citizens United will present no problem.
But — as Bernie points out — we are a step away from losing it all.
Almost forgot. Doctors. Doctors pre-tax wages after expenses represent 10% of overall medical costs. If I were in the medical racket I would be a PA: $100,000 salary (don’t have to move out of downtown when yuppies move in), high tech job, you have your life left when you leave work. I don’t have the personal calling that lets medical training and practice absorb your whole life.
If doctors wanted to be wealthy, they would have become UPS truck drivers
http://www.kevinmd.com/blog/2016/09/doctors-wanted-wealthy-become-ups-truck-drivers.html
Steve, care to enlighten us on why FMG’s (Foreign Medical Gradate… now referred to as IMG … International Medical Graduate) wouldn’t want to come here if pay was similar (relative to purchasing power parity) to those in other advanced nations?
And by the way do you have the data on how many IMG’s there are now practicing in the U.S…. how many 10 years ago? 20 years ago? as proportion of all licensed medical doctors?
Steve, just some thoughts on the issue you raised about FMG’s not wanting to come here if physician pay was equivalent in purchasing power party to those of other advanced nations…. I’m waiting for your basis for this assertion.
Physician pay in the US is much higher than in other nations because of the physician’s union … called the AMA. This union controls the number of annual medical school graduates, and licensing (test and credentials) conditions used by the States. The AMA makes sure that supply remains well below demand in order to keep medical professional’s pay as high as possible without causing congress to interfere and make different rules.
The same is true of the AIA (Architects union).
These professional unions are run by and for the professionals to keep the numbers of them sufficiently below demand so that the prices they charge can remain high. The public is led to believe it’s because of demanding professional standards and high costs of Medical School.
The fact is though that the professional standards are no different in the advanced European nations than in the U.S. and Indian physicians just as qualified as any US physician.
The high costs of Medical school isn’t because it costs so much but because the number of AMA approved Medical Schools and Medical teaching positions are limited ..keeping supply of medical school seats low and thus demand far exceeding supply, The demand is then restricted by medical school prices which are bid up until the price equals the AMA’s ‘balance of equilibrium’ equation.
There’s no real reason why there are fewer medical school seats available than demand for them even at the higher prices charged other than the fact that the AMA has to keep the supply of licensed medical professionals limited to keep the prices they charge high. medical e h suE t (even ehPost Comment