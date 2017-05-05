Censorship and money?
Via the NYT comes this major dilemma as a next step in the “money is speech” campaign:
The head of President Trump’s re-election campaign accused CNN of “censorship” on Tuesday afternoon after the broadcast network refused to run the group’s latest advertisement.
CNN said it would run the 30-second television spot, a celebration of Mr. Trump’s first 100 days in office, only if the campaign removed a section that featured the words “fake news” superimposed over several TV journalists, including Wolf Blitzer of CNN, and others from MSNBC, PBS, ABC and CBS.
CNN defended the decision in a statement on Twitter.
“The mainstream media is not fake news, and therefore the ad is false,” the network said. “Per our policy, it will be accepted only if that graphic is deleted.”
In response, Michael Glassner, the executive director of Mr. Trump’s campaign committee, called the decision “censorship pure and simple.”
So an author writes a manuscript and offers it to publishers for price $x. The publishers won’t publish unless price is reduced to $y (where y< x). Therefore publishers are now censoring the book the author wants published.
I want to broad cast my public square speech using a loudspeaker, but the rental company's won't rent it the system to me for less than $x and I want to pay $y (where y < x). Therefore all the rental company's are censoring my speech.
If everything has a price then the advertisement that Trump's campaign committee wants to run on CNN has a price CNN is willing to get to run the ad as is. However it appears that the campaign committee isn't willing to pay that price … whatever it might be. Therefore CNN is censoring the advertisement's message to consumers / viewers.
Apparently if money is speech but there's a price to pay in money to exercise it. The only way speech is free if money can't buy it.