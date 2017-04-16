Special elections
Five Thirty Eight‘s Harry Enten offers thoughts on current special elections for Congress:
So, keep an eye on the special elections over the weeks and months to come. Next Tuesday, voters in traditionally red Georgia 6 will cast their ballots. If Democrat Jon Ossoff wins, it would be yet another sign that Republicans are in trouble nationally. If Republicans there do better than expected, it could indicate that California 34 and Kansas 4 are outliers.
Not sure about the Georgia race(even if the Dem wins) as being truly indicative of national trouble.
My understanding is that this district narrowly elected Trump and that half of its residents have college degrees.
That ain't trump territory.