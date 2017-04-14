Open thread April 14, 2017 Dan Crawford | April 14, 2017 7:45 am Tags: open thread Comments (5) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
A trial balloon has been floated for Trump’s “middle class” tax cut plan.
The idea is to eliminate SS taxes on employees on the first $60,000 of income. This would save those people up to $3,700 PA. This a big deal for those in this income group.
Social Security’s finances would not be impacted. Any reduction in PR Tax income would be offset, dollar for dollar, with direct payments from Treasury. This is identical to Obama’s payroll tax holiday in 2009/10.
Let me repeat – Middle income earners would get a big tax break, AND there would be no consequence to SS.
Hiltzik, at the LA Times, thinks this is a terrible idea, and Nancy Altman jumps on Tom’s bandwagon.
Are Progressives really going to appose the biggest middle class tax-cut in history? If so, they are going to face some blow-back in the voting booths. Elizabeth Warren has not said a word on this. She’s up for reelection in 2018. Is she going to deny her base $500 a month?
Great alert Bkrasting. In the past I have criticized thinking of the SS TF as some kind of goose that is expected to go on laying golden eggs forever. I have protested that we (the whatever generation) paid higher FICA and lower income tax to pile up bonds for our retirement and now we expect those bonds to honored (and depleted) as we use up our nest egg.
I have said that the next gen has the option to “save social security” by raising its FICA taxes and lowering its income tax and piling up TF bonds if it feels like it.
What does all that have to do with Trump’s stealth “sink social security” plan?
We can do a stealth repeat-the-Rube-Goldberg social security, piling up of TF bonds — for generations to come — by a sort of financial end run: simply remove the cap of FICA collections. In an era when many top incomes (CEOs, ball players) are 10X what the should be by former income share counts — taking the cap off FICA will continue to pile up TF bonds for a way into the foreseeable future.
Essentially that wouldn’t be diverting SS funding to on budget items like the present system. A closer look sees this diverting money that would not have been taxed at all from upper incomes into TF bonds.
Thereby saving the goose that is expected to go on laying golden eggs forever — at least for a very long time. Er, uh, those below today’s cap can lower their income taxes because the diverted SS money will go to pay for (guess what) on budget items. (Important not to let the rich get any income tax break to cover new their FICA obligations.)
My comment on an Economist’s View post: Tax Reforms and Top Incomes
giving me a slightly different angle from which to (re)work my same old bromides:
Tax top incomes less and we are forced to tax mid incomes more — and vice versa. Mind you, mid incomes are where demand economic pump is primed. Nobody staffs stores and factories in the hope they will “create their own demand.”
Tax top 1% incomes enough to recover HALF of the 20% of overall income they take now — compared to the 10% of overall they took only a couple of gens back — and we can lower mid 54% incomes’ taxes enough to pay higher consumer prices on the products and services of lowest 45% incomes TO DOUBLE THEIR INCOMES.
Works like this:
shave 10% of overall income (via confiscatory taxes) from top 1% to mid 54% (adding 14% to mid incomes);
rebuild union density so bottom incomes can charge high enough prices for their products and services (25% higher prices at McDonald’s w/33% labor costs; 7% higher prices to DOUBLE labor costs at super efficient Walmart) TO RECOVER 10% OF INCOME SHARE TO BOTTOM INCOMES lost over the gens (adding 100% to their income).
Actually I see (but that’s just me) labor unions bringing McDonald’s up to $15 an hour (sometimes seems more people behind the counter than in front — most sales through drive thru of course) — Target to $20 (10-15% labor costs?) — Walmart $25 an hour (7% labor) — WITH OR WITHOUT tax cuts on the mid.
I think labor unions could do that — without priming the middle class pump — if they want the lower incomes to show up for work.
But taxing the (undeserving) rich to replenish the (very deserving) middle class can make restoring the income share of the (no longer) poor easy and painless.
“Middle classes of the world unite!”
Denis – Krasting
I am sorry Denis thinks that way. I expected nothing else from Krasting.
SS is not a tax. It is an insurance “policy” paid for by the workers themselves. The Trust Fund has not a god damn thing to do with the financing of SS. It is merely a place where currently excess funds are stashed for expected future needs.
It is of critical importance the SS remanins, and the people see that it remains, a way of insuring, with their own money, that they will be able to retire when they need to that depends on their own contribution and NOT the taxes on the rich that Roosevelt was so careful to avoid, and that the current “left” is so sure is the answer to everything.
Take away FICA and you have destroyed SS… probably forever, because you will never get it back. Letting “social security” payments run on for a few years supported by some other tax will just set it up for the certain day when the government says “we have the will but not the wallet” and cuts SS benefits, first for the “rich”, then for the “not poor” then for the “not poor enough”, and then is replaces by a “means test”…. not the simple “how much did you pay in… and therefore how much are you paid back” but the go to the government proctologist and get examined for hidden assets every three months game that in fact “the rich” will know how to play better than the poor.
This is incredibly stupid. I expect it from Krasting who is and has always been a stooge of the far right. I have learned to suspect the “far left” is simply the “good cop” for the bad cop right. But I am extremely sorry that Denis falls for it… apparently because he doesn’t understand SS at all, in spite of my efforts here, and sees the world simply in terms of the rich robbing the poor vs the poor robbing the rich… er, “demanding the rich pay their fair share.”
the rich already pay their fair share for SS…. and i don’t say that because i love the rich.SS was designed by Roosevelt to protect the poor from the rich. if you want to tax the rich, fine, but don’t call it social security. and if you want to “help” the poor more than SS does, some other, welfare, program is fine with me, just don’t call it Social Security… you will destroy Social Security, but you won’t help the poor.Post Comment