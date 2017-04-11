Open thread April 11, 2017 Dan Crawford | April 11, 2017 8:38 am Tags: open thread Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Run,
Don’t know if you saw this:
http://voxeu.org/article/robots-and-jobs-evidence-us
but I wonder if you could give me your insight on it. While it shows that robots are not replacing so many workers, I was drawn to the definition of robots it, and others use:
“These machines are defined by The International Federation of Robotics as “an automatically controlled, reprogrammable, and multipurpose [machine]” (IFR 2014; see also Graetz and Michaels, 2015). Industrial robots are fully autonomous machines that can be programmed to perform several manual tasks such as welding, painting, assembling, handling materials, or packaging.”
Then they follow up with “non robots automation” (my words):
“This definition excludes other types of capital, such as software, that may also replace labour, and machines designed for a single function, such as cranes, circuit printers, textile looms or coffee machines.”
My thoughts would be that non robot automation effects on workers would far exceed the effects of robots on workers.
