Islamic Extremist Violence v. Right Wing Extremist Violence, and Our Government
Earlier this month, the Government Accounting Office released a report entitled Countering Violent Extremism”. Its a great example of how to outright lie using data. (I note that the, um, “analysis” was performed between October 2015 and April 2017, and bears the previous administration’s imprint. The current administration’s inanities lie in an orthogonal direction.)
The upshot of the report is:
GAO recommends that DHS and DOJ direct the CVE Task Force to (1) develop a cohesive strategy with measurable outcomes and (2) establish a process to assess the overall progress of CVE efforts. DHS and DOJ concurred with both recommendations and DHS described the CVE Task Force’s planned actions for implementation.
All well and good, once you get through the acronymese. But you cannot tackle something you don’t understand, or pretend not to understand. (Sun Tzu’s dictum about the need to know the enemy and know oneself comes to mind.) And this is how the authors of the piece understand violent extremists:
Of the 85 violent extremist incidents that resulted in death since September 12, 2001, far right wing violent extremist groups were responsible for 62 (73 percent) while radical Islamist violent extremists were responsible for 23 (27 percent). The total number of fatalities is about the same for far right wing violent extremists and radical Islamist violent extremists over the approximately 15-year period (106 and 119, respectively). However, 41 percent of the deaths attributable to radical Islamist violent extremists occurred in a single event—an attack at an Orlando, Florida night club in 2016 (see fig. 2). Details on the locations and dates of the attacks can be found in appendix II.
The usual narrative we’ve seen in the past decade and change in this country is that right wing extremists are more dangerous than Islamic extremists. But bad as the right wing crazies are, the narrative is getting a bit hard to sustain, what with the internet being so easily accessible. So the rear-guard action now seems to be to say that radical extremists at least aren’t any worst than the people we actually are allowed to think of as villains, and maybe better if you ignore that Mateen fellow.
But going to appendix II, where the data, such as it is, sits, is eye opening. Appendix II is basically a collection of sordid acts, described in short blurbs. Some are well-known, such as the aforementioned Mateen case: “Orlando Night Club shooting. Omar Mateen killed 49.” Some are oddly described. The John Allen Muhammad – Lee Boyd Malvo sniper attacks are broken up into 15 separate incidents, each with one dead victim. (This seems shy of the 17 deaths attributed to them in other sources, but that’s a quibble.)
But most of the data consists of onesies and twosies, of which there are many. Examples include: “Far rightist murdered a homeless man” which occurred on 1/19/2009 in Woodstock, IL. Or “Justin Nojan Sullivan, a convert to Islam, murdered his neighbor.” However, there are an awful lot of instances that are not quickly and easily found online and/or are hard to judge exactly how much ideology was involved. Examples include “White supremacist murdered his stepfather to gain “street cred”” and “Neo-Nazi killed sex-offender priest.” (More info on the latter here.)
But those also are quibbles. A bigger issue is that some obvious cases are not included. For example, the data set doesn’t include a single Islamic extremist killing in 2012. And yet, I remember this happening in 2012:
Gelareh Bagherzadeh and Coty Beavers were both shot to death in 2012 for their relationship with Nesreen Irsan, a young Muslim woman who left her home and faith to marry Coty, a Christian. Nesreen’s father, Ali Irsan, was upset with her decision and decided to punish her by killing her husband and the woman he blamed for encouraging Nesreen to convert to Christianity.
As of now the murder trial still doesn’t seem to have begun, but Ali Irsan and his family members seem to keep getting convicted of other offenses. Perhaps if and when Irsan does get convicted they’ll issue an amendment.
But it turns out that the omission of extremist Islamist violence is systematic, and in my opinion, deliberate. Here’s an entry that illustrates my problem with the data: “Prison gang white supremacists murdered another inmate for not objecting to having an African American cellmate.” A google search turns up more here.
Now, what this crime comes down to is the perpetrators’ anger at the fact that the victim was associating with someone outside their group. With a different cast of characters, the same crime committed for the same reason would be called an honor killing. Which is to say, something bearing a close resemblance to an honor killing falls into the range of activities that qualifies it for the list of extremist activities in the GAO’s paper, at least when it is performed by a violent far right extremist. But then it is reasonable to expect that something very much like an honor killing – say, an actual honor killing – should be included on the list if it is performed by an Islamic extremist as well. And that doesn’t seem to be the case.
As luck would have it, the Justice Department commissioned a study entitled Report on Exploratory Study into Honor Violence Measurement Methods in 2015. The report tells us:
The four types of honor violence discussed frequently are forced marriage, honor-based domestic violence, honor killing, and female genital mutilation.
The report goes on:
Using a method that applies U.S. demographic characteristics to another country’s honor violence statistics, researchers estimate that between 23 and 27 honor killings occur annually in the United States (Curtis et al., unpublished).
This extrapolation may not be very precise – the report cites another paper that looked at actual cases and concluded:
Murder by the family of origin is highest in Europe (72%) and lowest in North America (49%).
The report also indicates that while honor killings occur in a wide variety of religions, it states
In Europe, 96 percent of honor killings were committed by Muslims.
I think it would be more than fair to change the last word to “Islamic extremists.” It would also probably be fair to assume the 96 percent figure is more or less ballpark for the US.
Now, assuming the extrapolations given are squirrelly, let’s cut the numbers by a lot. Let’s assume that Islamic extremists commit 10 honor killings a year in the US, with the balance of the 23 to 27 going uncommitted or committed by another group, say, Amish fundamentalists or Quaker separatists. In that case, we would expect that over the 15 years in question, the total deaths to Islamic extremists in the US would more than double from 119 to (119 + 150) = 269. Additionally, the number of incidents would more than double from 23 to 173. In fact, you can leave out Mateen, Nidal Malik Hasan, the Beltway snipers, the Tsarnaev brothers, the San Bernardino killers, and every other case that is actually mentioned in the report, and the honor killings alone would swamp all the deaths inflicted by the right wing extremists.
From what I could tell, no attempts were made to include Islamic extremists killings that fell under the category of “honor killing.” I did a quick google search and found several murders in the US that fit the “honor killing” description. I didn’t find any in Appendix II of the GAO report. Its an easy enough exercise. Try it yourself. You can even compose a one sentence blurb to see how little effort it would have taken the GAO to do this right. I can only assume someone at the GAO really, really didn’t want it done the right way.
There are other problems with the GAO report, but this post is already long so I’ll close with what I really to understand. Does any of this excuse violent right wing extremists? Heck no. But what is with the attempts to make Islamic extremism look less dangerous?
Mike,
It’s the same all across Europe. Time after time they omit or downplay jihadist motivations in crimes. They think jihadists will be Liberal voters and so it gets covered up, lest they be expelled. Less liberal voters is a non starter, policy wise. Super sad how an ideology can sell out the the safety of it’s citizens for political advantage.
I guess we can put them in camps.
Run,
If we as a society refused to distinguish between violent extremist right wingers and, say, Republicans, then
a) we’d have a lot more far right wing terrorism a la Timothy McVeigh because resources would be wasted watching middle aged non-violent librarians in Topeka
b) society would fear the average Republican
The government does nobody (except the violent extremists) any favors by refusing to differentiate between the Muslim doctor down the street and the extremist who wants to subjugate everyone he considers to be an infidel. Or, as in this report, the guy who will happily kill his daughter because she went out on a date with a Christian.
In his comment, my reading is that Sammy specifically wrote “the jihadists” and not “the Muslims.” I think we should all be able to agree that “the jihadists” should all be locked up. But if you aren’t willing to accept that there is a difference between “the jihadists” and “the Muslims” you will have a very hard time stopping the former from committing violence.
Oh of course Mike and that is the way most US Citizens think. You are definitely right Mike. When people say Jihadists, they think of a Jew, a Mayflower descendant, a Cantonese, and never a Muslim. Quite the opposite, when you say Jihadist, the first thought coming to Herr Trump’s minions is Muslim as sold to the public by Mr. Trump. The fact of the matter today is we refuse to distinguish to the point we will close off immigration of Muslims. I am not the issue here or the one spreading the message.
Do not explain McVeigh to me as I live in the midst of them and miles from ye old KK headquarters in Michigan.
Mr. Kimel, the information and data you think should be included but isn’t included isn’t and wasn’t the responsibility of the authors of the GAO report (nor of the GAO independent of who the authors were) nor was the requirement of the GAO to define or redefine the terms or conditions of what constitutes violent extremism.
You are picking an issue with the GAO when the GAO is simply responding specifically to a congressional mandate for the GAO to give it’s assessment of the effectiveness & progress of other agencies in carrying out the duties they were tasked with carrying out related to violent extremism.
The determination of crimes deemed “violent extremism”, which isn’t specifically defined in detail at all in fact, is the responsibility of the federal law enforcement agencies contributing information to the U.S. Extremist Crime Database (ECDB)…..
a). Departments of Homeland Security (DHS)
b) Justice (DOJ) through an interagency task force,
c) Other key stakeholders.
These agencies are the ones that decide which crimes apply and which do not. Their criteria for such decisions are not publically provided. either in general or in any specific case.
As to the GAO’s report — it was congressionally mandated for the GAO (which is an arm of congress, not the Executive office) to:
“…review the implementation and organization of CVE efforts. This report addresses the extent to which (1) DHS, DOJ, and other key stakeholders tasked with CVE in the United States implemented the 2011 SIP and (2) the federal government has developed a strategy to implement CVE activities, and the CVE Task Force has developed a process for assessing overall progress.”
FYI, the CVE was established in 2011 by the U.S. government to develop a national strategy and a Strategic Implementation Plan (SIP) for countering violent extremism (CVE).
While you are certainly entitled to define your own criteria for what is or isn’t included and delivered to the U.S. Extremist Crime Data Base you are not entitled to define if for the U.S. gov’t
While you are also certainly entitled to your opinion of what the U.S. gov’t does or doesn’t do on behalf of the best interests of the public overall (and considering costs and priorities of tax revenue uses as well) you may then certainly describe what you think the gov’t should be doing or should have done in your opinion.
In fact I applaud anybody and everybody who wishes to do so to make their opinions known… as widely and frequently as they care to make them known and advocate my position on this frequently in social gatherings, community events, public meetings of city councils, etc.
However, when-ever one makes their opinion known to others they are implicitly also inviting others to make their opinions known as well.. whether agreeing or disagreeing.
In the utopian version of this interchange somebody becomes convinced that another’s opinion is correct or more correct than their own and thus modify their own opinion accordingly.
But the realistic version is that that nobody changes their opinion or even modifies it a tid-bit, so what is critical and important and of the greatest significance of all is that people provide their opinion so that others may be aware that perhaps not everybody they know or associate with or are engaged with at a meeting are of a similar opinion.
In the best case it provides both the opinion giver and those to whom the opinion is provided reason to think about differences of opinion, which may (emphasis on may) lead to a change or modification of opinion over time, under different circumstance, or further experiences.
With those factors in mind, in an ensuing response (or responses) I’ll provide my opinion in relation to yours in the subject matter of your posted content. I will do so because you implicitly invited me to do so.
I also implore all others who have read your subject post and/or your others of a similar vein of opinion to do the same. As I said above it is a utopian idealism to think that by providing ones opinion it can change or modify one’s own opinion, so that it not the reason I implore others to respond with their own opinions on the matter of your posted content.
Rather it is to make as many other opinions on the matter known as widely as possible. Such other opinions may be as short and cryptic as “concur” or “bs”…. what matters is making opinions widely known..
Mr. Kimel, this is Part 1 of my response and opinion of your posted content.
You stated:
“But you cannot tackle something you don’t understand, or pretend not to understand. ….And this is how the authors of the piece understand violent extremists:…”
…which you then followed by a [blockquote] excerpt from the report (pages 4-5). The [blockquote] listed quantifications of several of the types of violent extremist attacks, among them being the fact that 73% of all incidents were perpetrated by far right wing extremists and 23% by radical Islamist extremists.
Your characterization that the authors of the report don’t understand extremist violence or are purposefully pretending to not understand is a blatant and intentional outright lie on your part. You then added another outright lie to the former one by describing the information provided in the [blockquote] to be “the authors understanding of violent extremists”.
To put the facts in place, the author’s gave a summary statistic on the overall rates of violent extremism provided to them by the only accepted data base they are required to use. They separated them into two major types since those two types are the most prevalent in the data base (96%): Far Right Wing extremism and radical Islamist extremism. These in no manner by any standards of interpretation can be legitimately described as being the authors’ “understanding” unless you mean that “understanding” means using a data source.
But by your own statements preceding what you mean by “understanding” is that the author’s intentionally made effort to highlight a fact that perhaps you don’t think is as relevant or significant or important to highlight … e.g. right wing domestic home grown racist US citizens and anti gov’t groups or persons are responsible for violent extremist incidents at 3x the rate relative to other types of violent extremism… e.g. Islamist extremists.
When you describe the “authors’ understanding” as you did, you are specifically indicting the authors for describing the overall statistics in a biased if not a false manner. .. and that therefore they are “mis-understanding” the statistics or perhaps using the statistics in a manner that biases the report to give a false impression of reality.
While that may be your opinion, that’s not how you described the authors’ [blockquote] text…. You described it as “their understanding” rather than “your opinion” that the author’s were using the statistics to give a false and erroneous impression or bias. of course had you made your opinion explicit and forthright it would have made the value of your opinion equal to or less than that of used asswipe.
You could have simply stated “The GAO reported that …” to be an unbiased statement of the facts of what the GOA reported .
You can hide your lie by saying it was to be “inferred as your opinion”, but then you are not being forthright, but intentionally attempting to say the authors are biased, which is an outright lie.
If I may extend this a bit by saying that the GAO is an arm of the government, and thus by your opinion or lie in saying the authors are biased, your are actually saying the GAO is biased in this report, and thus the U.S. government is biased. By inference you’re actually saying you have reason to believe the gov’t isn’t being truthful about extremist crimes.
I’ll get around to Part II of my response to your post in my next response..Post Comment