Is Authoritarian Nationalism Mostly A Rural Phenomenon?
by Barkley Rosser
Offhand it looks like maybe it is. In the US Trump won overwhelmingly in rural areas while losing all of the largest cities. Yes, he took some mid-size declining industrial ones like Youngstown, OH and Erie, Pa, while losing some rural areas in places like Vermont as well as areas with minority groups the majority of the population. But in general it holds, he won the countryside and lost the big cities.
In France, Marine Le Pen is also leading in some declining industrial cities of the Northeast for the upcoming presidential second round, but she loses in the larger growing cities such as Paris and Toulouse. Recently The Economist reported a study showing that as one goes from downtown Paris outward there is a linear and substantial increase in support for her. Again, the countryside is her base.
The Brexit vote was more for nationalism than authoritarianism, but in England it was the same pattern, countryside and declining industrial cities for Exit while London was strongly for Remain. Of course in Scotland, every county was pro-Remain, but that is a special case.
In Russia, where Putin apparently remains very popular, his base is also the countryside. The main location where one finds open opposition to him? Moscow, the largest, richest, and capital city.
So it looks like there is a pattern here, but there are some exceptions.
One is to some extent Turkey, where authoritarian President Erdogan has long had strong support in the largest city, Istanbul. That support fell in the recent referendum vote increasing his power, which he narrowly won, possibly through fraudulent ballot stuffing. But it was more for him than Ankara and Izmir. But in fact it was rural areas that provided the base for the referendum to pass, although it was a near draw in very large Istanbul.
Another is Poland, where the Law and Justice Party has strong support in capital city Warsaw, despite its being full of high tech yuppies and all that. But the now dead Lech Kaczynski was its mayor from 2002-05 before he became president, only to die in a controversial plane crash in 2010. However, Law and Justice also has a strong base in certain rural areas, especially the poor and traditional Southeast.
I think in both of these cases what is involved is religion. Certainly the authoritarian nationalist movements in all these nations are pushing religion or using it, even if just in opposition to other religious groups, especially Muslims. But in both Turkey and Poland the majority local religions are making comebacks from long periods of suppression and trying to really take over their societies. In both of them, there are large numbers of strong followers of the nationally predominant religion in these particular large cities, and this may explain why we see these somewhat different outcomes in them compared to so many other nations experiencing this surge of ugly politics.
Why do you call Trump “authoritarian?” He won on a platform of restoring power to the people, taking it away from the diktats of Washington DC and Obama. This is the OPPOSITE of “authoritarian.” Not like Putin or Erdogan at all.
It certainly seems to me that it is the policies of the left which are authoritarian. The decides what the fuel mileage of cars must be. The government decides what toilets you can buy. The government decides what light bulbs you can buy. The government decides what you can build on your own land. The government decides which schools your children must attend. The government decides that you MUST buy health insurance, and what policies you are “allowed” to buy. The government has to take your money from you to pay for your parents’ and grandparents’ retirement, because they were too stupid and short-sighted to provide for their own retirement and you are too selfish to take care of them in their old age.
You mean authoritarian zionism. Yes, that is what it is. Brexit is the Rothschild love child, pure and simple. Front National was the chauvinistic version of “Socialist”. The 2 were as responsible for the modern French system that came in place during the 80′s as much as anybody else. That part makes them very mainstream. Bigger cities like Paris want the streamlined Nordic system and frankly, it is the anti-establishment vote.
In the US, you don’t mean “rural”, you mean small/medium sized cities that historically have voted Republican. From 1876 to 2016 the voting patterns in the midwest and western half of the US were pretty similar outside the “cult of personality” that was FDR and to a lesser extent JFK. The Democrats had coalitions in big/medium cities north of the mason/dixon that expanded during the 30′s while keeping the south intact, creating the new deal coalition. It wasn’t until the coalition broke up that the Democrats electoral strength faded despite not being as bad as the post-Civil War era.
When asked about Putin having critics killed in the streets, Trump said this showed he was “strong.” When asked about the Tienanmen Square massacre, he said the same thing. He has called for the elimination of a court that has ruled against him. He has ordered press out of briefings when they criticize him. He has ordered deportations of many people and ordered cessation of immigration by people from various countries.Post Comment