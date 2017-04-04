A little bit about our supreme court and corporate power
In case you did not see this, it is my Senator’s opening comments at the Gorsuch hearings. He sums up just what a 5/4 split court has been doing.
This is his discussion on Cspan about his book: Captured: The Corporate Infiltration of American Democracy
He’s right about the 2nd Amendment. The Miller(1939) decision makes clear that it is the ownership of current militia arms that is protected by the Second Amendment, not hunting rifles. (The M16/AR15 is not legal for deer in many states, because it is not powerful enough.)
However, he is dead wrong on the Ledbetter, Hobby Lobby, and Citizens United decisions. The Court simply ruled on what the law SAID. Congress changed the law to fix the hole revealed by Ledbetter, and they could do the same with the mistakes they made in the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (written by Chuck Shumer) and the Campaign Finance Law. The first implicitly includes corporations in the definition of PERSON, and the second explicitly does so.
He’s also right about Roberts, that he has not “just [called] balls and strikes,” but made up complete nonsense to keep Obamacare alive.
Warren,
It is clear that you should not play with guns or the Constitution. And spare me the “tell me I am wrong bs”.
You are. ON both counts.
Prove it.
No, you prove your assertions about the Supreme Court opinions, they are gibberish. I have tried before, but I just got more gibberish.
BTW, The AR 15 is not legal for hunting in some states, but it has nothing whatsoever to do with not “powerful enough”. It is plenty powerful and is now the preferred weapon for deer hunting in many states, and there are not many states left where it is illegal.
So there, I gave you one.
The AR 15 is basically a glorified shotgun and no, it is not always powerful enough, especially if the shell doesn’t impact correctly.
The AR 15 is basically a glorified shotgun and no, it is not always powerful enough, especially if the shell doesn't impact correctly.

I don't have one, as such a small caliber is not legal for deer or bear hunting here. So I cannot really comment on it. If I were to get something like that, it would be an AR-10 (the original, actually), which is a .308. For varmint hunting, I'd prefer a .22-250 bolt-action.