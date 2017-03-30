Working class and Dems
by Peter Dorman (originally published at Econospeak)
The Intersectionality that Dare Not Speak Its Name
The New York Times ran a Nate Cohn piece today that epitomizes the way conventional liberals spin American politics. On the one hand we have the turnout and voting preferences of people of color—blacks, Hispanics, Asian-Americans. On the other we have whites and, in particular, the white working class. Not much happened in the 2016 presidential election on the POC side, says Cohn; nearly all the movement was among working class whites.
I suppose it’s good that political discourse can now acknowledge the presence of a working class, at least where white people are concerned. Wouldn’t it be nice if they allowed people of other hues to be workers too?
Seriously, what’s the basis for dichotomizing the political terrain into race versus class? Why not examine not just white workers, but workers?
The issue is not simply how many nonwhite workers switched their vote to Trump or waited out the election altogether. The starting point should be that Trump ran the most openly racist presidential campaign since George Wallace, and this should have cost him big time among all the groups he disparaged—but it didn’t. So let’s do a class breakdown for nonwhite voters the way it’s now becoming fashionable to do for whites. How did Clinton do with working class black and Hispanic voters compared to more affluent POC? How does adding the nonwhite slices of the electorate change how we assess the role of the working class as a whole in electing Trump, if at all?
The working class is multiracial, and it is also a working class. There’s nothing either/or about it.
I agree. This is part of the blindness that afflicts us all. We aren’t just one-dimensional identities although we tend to coalesce around one or two identities that seem most important to us (race and gender usually) which blinds us to our commonality. To do a working class analysis would be most enlightening. I read an article in the Colorado Independent about Hispanic Trump voters, all working class, and it was most enlightening that the real commonality was the feeling of marginalization of the working class, not the ethnic/racial dimension.
Well, when yo u can come up with an explanation as to why Dems have not won the white vote since the civil rights act was passed I will pay more attention.
Not to say that there are not many workers who actual do vote for their own economic interests, but in terms of the white working class, the results are always the same.
The other part of the story is turnout. People are discouraged or encouraged to vote. Personally, I think an awful lot of trump voters were people who never had a candidate that was racist enough to vote for until trump came along. He got them all.
Personally, if the Dems ever put a ticket together that does not have a POC on it, they are looking at the same problem.
Sure, race is a prime factor, but the role it plays is not as, er… black and white, as the whitelash narrative suggests. White workers in the rust belt voted for Obama is sufficient numbers to carry these states; why then did their racism only express itself in a race between two white geriatrics? Some white workers are racist, but are white workers more racist than they were in 2008 and 2012? There isn’t a lot of evidence presented to make this case. And they anger and revulsion directed against white workers by the Democratic Party seems to me to be as much a cultural statement as a political one.Post Comment