WI Badgers 65 – Villanova 62 run75441 | March 18, 2017 5:43 pm 4th Time in a row to the sweet 16 . . . Go Badgers. Not a repeat year; but, it was fun to watch.
Proving once again that Jay Wright is the best recruiter, and the worst coach, to ever win a National Championship.
I have been watching Villanova my entire life(more than ten alumni in the family), and I still have absolutely no idea what he is trying to do on offense.
A child of five could run a better offense.
EM:
When we lived in MadCity, I could sit 4 rows up, center court in the field house at Camp Randall. They never won like this and they had some good players like Michael Finley. We are not supposed to win, we are from Wisconsin.Post Comment