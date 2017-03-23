run75441 | March 23, 2017 7:54 pm



“House leaders postponed a vote Thursday on their plan to overhaul the nation’s health-care system, casting doubt on whether President Trump and House Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.) can deliver on one of the GOP’s central promises to the voters who placed Republicans in power.

Lawmakers and White House officials continued to express confidence that the revisions to the Affordable Care Act would pass by week’s end, and talks resumed soon after leaders announced the postponement. As evening came, members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus filed into the office of Speaker Paul D. Ryan (R-Wis.), as did White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon.”

It would be nice to snatch their healthcare at the same time or make sure some of those old folk get to pay for premiums at a 5:1 ratio. New CBO scoring after changes to the bill shows only $150 billion saved. Also the changes to the bill do nothing to prevent 14 million from being uninsured in the next year.