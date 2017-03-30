Question; Have you Experienced the Same?
I was reading an article on one of the other blogs as written by an economist. In his article he discussed the 0.18% of total expenditures on one category. Then the blogger went on to describe the total expenditure as not being “18%, but rather a little less than one-fifth of 1 percent.” I asked the economist about the why of the additional explanation and whether this would be a legitimate fear that people might mistake 0.18% as being 18% and not less than 2 tenths of 1%. The answer was “yes,” he did not want the total expenditures in this category to be mistook as 18% as it was important. He went to greater length to explain it. He had experienced errors by others in misinterpreting a portion of a 1 percent as something greater than 1%.
Have you experienced the same innumeracy amongst others?
Yes. I’d also take care to write the first percentage as “0.18%” to help highlight the included decimal.
The writer did add the 0; but, I did not. So to be accurate, I added it. By the way, welcome to Angry Bear. First comments go to moderation.
I don’t know if it is innumeracy so much as sloppy reading. It is easy to miss that leading decimal point, so it might be better to write 0.18% which would make people slow down a second.
In fact, leading zeros are a good device to help people who read fast and might skip decimal points and punctuation.
I never do add the 0; however in this case, the writer did have the zero. I just added the zero to be accurate. Thanks Carol.
Yes. Often. and add the leading zero; it helps.
but it’s not just careless (“fast”) reading. lots and lots of people don’t really know the difference.
what is even worse is people who can take 2% of wages and multiply it by 200 million people by 75 years and get Fifteen Trillion Dollars of Unfunded Deficit! ™ in Present Value.
of course, they say, it’s only 2%, but it’s two percent of a Very Big Number! so be afraid, be very afraid.
I think it's a good idea to make it super clear, because people do skim. I made a similar mistake a few years back when I got a chunk of money and opened a "high interest" account at my bank. I got back to the motorhome and told my girlfriend the interest rate was laughably low for "high interest": 2%. My girlfriend pointed out it was 0.2%. I'd just glanced at it and read it wrong because I was used to higher interest rates and my brain just didn't want to accept it was actually far less than 1%.