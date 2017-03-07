Open thread March 7, 2017 Dan Crawford | March 7, 2017 7:34 am Tags: open thread Comments (2) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
It will be interesting to see if Ryan can get the GOP to approve this healthcare plan.
So many parts of it are nowhere close to what a bunch of gop congressmen have been complaining about for years.
Of course it goes without saying the negative effect on millions of americans will be ignored by the gop because taxes…..
But the question will be is that a good enough trade for the real neanderthals.
“The Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. chairman appealed to the National People’s Congress convening in Beijing this week to penalize counterfeiters as harshly as drunk drivers. In an open letter published on his Weibo account Tuesday, Ma said enforcement had been too lax and the authorities should raise maximum prison sentences and other penalties to deter illegal profiteers.”
“… Alibaba-founder Jack Ma wants China’s top lawmakers to come down harder on fake goods — the very same plea voiced by global brands that have accused the e-commerce service of harboring knock-offs.”
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2017-03-07/alibaba-s-jack-ma-wants-serious-jail-time-for-counterfeiters
When are we going to get started on (guess what from me?) making union busting a felony in every state we can? 6% union density in the private market is akin to 20 over 10 blood pressure — infinitely more harmful for our whole way of life than knocking off Gucci.
At least we should be talking about it like Ma.Post Comment