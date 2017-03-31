Open thread March 31, 2017 Dan Crawford | March 31, 2017 8:48 am Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
So a lot of texts going back and forth with family last night.
The first was:
“So, who are going to play the roles of Redford and Hoffman in the movie?”
We could not come up with anyone cause no one can figure out if there is, or who will be, Woodward and Bernstein.
Lots of back and forth only came up with a title:
“All The AH’s Men”
which we finally agreed with after turning down some disrespectful titles.
Then we decided that Flynn was a really, really stupid Deep Throat. And that role could only be played by Adam Sandler, as he did not have to step out of character.Post Comment