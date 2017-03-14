Open thread March 14, 2017 Dan Crawford | March 14, 2017 9:25 am Tags: open thread Comments (2) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
WHAT’S NEXT: FOR PROFIT MEDICAL SCHOOLS?
The truth about Caribbean medical schools
Pamela Wible, MD | Education | March 8, 2017
“My school allows 1000 students a year in on average at the start of each August class. They let in about 700 for the January starting class which are on different schedules and have a smaller lecture hall to accommodate a smaller class. My starting class began with 1100 students, we are down to 650, meaning 59 percent of my class that I started the first day here with are still here to finish off our second year. The class of 700, starting in January, finished with around 450, meaning about 64 percent of their class made it from day on to the last day of year two. U.S. med schools have about a 1-2 percent attrition rate, we have, on average, a 40% attrition rate. The problem I have with this is that our school allows students to take on 40K per semester of debt just to dismiss them after four or five semesters if they fall below an overall GPA below a 75% or having a final grade of below 70% in any one class. If a student does fall below either mark students may or may not be allowed to decel, which means repeating the failed class; however, this looks bad on a residency app, and if one fails again they are almost certainly dismissed (rare exceptions).”
“Students are literally mashed into a lecture hall which seats 900 and there are over 1000 students that must click in for mandatory lecture which is 80% of all lectures. If one falls below 80% attendance, they are automatically failed in the course. The stress of clicking in, finding a seat and waiting in lines on a campus that can’t accommodate this many people is a reason for the students who drop out in the first few weeks, which my school has statistics on. And they know this will happen after years of practicing the purposeful overcrowding. This is a business for profit medical school, and profit comes before the well-being of any student.”
“With 900 students how did we get down to 650? They turn the heat up in term two, three or four and have a system of questions and statistics for each question they put on their tests so that they fall within the number of students needed to remain to hit their margins. If they need to cut down class size numbers, the heads of the departments are told to use a more difficult test bank by the dean. Mind you, I’m very close with the head of several departments, and we have discussed this for hours, and our disapproval of the methods they use to keep within their budget. We only have 600 positions open for clinical rotations, so 50 more students will have to go this term to make the numbers right. The school has to have this 40% attrition rate to fund the paid positions for our clinical rotations in the U.S.”
“So why come here? TO BECOME A FREAKIN’ DOCTOR, THAT IS WHY! I remember studying homeless in the park for the MCAT with a head flashlight on. Now that I’m in my last semester, it seems all worth it. Every bit of it. There are waterfalls, beaches all over, fruit stands, rum shops, paddle boarding, night clubs, beautiful views at the campus, good people and lots of fun to keep you sane while you’re putting in what is most likely the toughest two years of life. It is stressful but it is ALL ABOUT WHAT YOU PUT INTO IT! If you want a 250 STEP 1 score, you work for it. If you want to be a surgeon you work for it, if you want to serve the underserved, you guessed it, YOU WORK FOR IT! I worked my tail off to get to this point, and I feel accomplished now.”
NEXT? FOR PROFIT MEDICAL SCHOOLS ARE ALREADY HERE!!!
http://www.kevinmd.com/blog/2017/03/truth-caribbean-medical-schools.html
