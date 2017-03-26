On @UnlearningEcon
Unlearning Economics is a person somewhere on planet earth. He or she has been debating with Simon Wren-Lewis and Nick Rowe (on twitter). Brad DeLong joined the discussion.
But what about me. Elisabetta Addis (we’re married) just returned from Palermo. I was eager to talk with a physically present human being having not done so all day. First I said “Hodor” (and had to explain). Then, looking for a topic, I said, “Unlearning economics is someone who is debating”.
She said “incredibile” and showed me her smart phone. On the small screen I could read (barely) the post by unlearning economics which I was planning to discuss.
OK now we are reading the post so that we can discuss it.
The world is highly connected. The 21st century is very strange.
LOL…the world is connected, and so are you. Keep up the narrative…does this include more on Wren=Lewis, DeLong, Nick, and Addis?
The world is indeed getting very strange. Most of the people I “talk” with I have never met, and probably never will meet. This can’t be natural; we were not “designed” for this.
I have never met Peter Dorman either
