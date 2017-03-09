Robert Waldmann | March 9, 2017 10:16 am



Who can tell us how he feels knowing that no one likes his health care reform ?

The Who can tell us how he feels knowing that no one likes his health care reform !

This is some cause for optimism, as we can note The Who’s further forecast that, by the last verse, he will recognize the importance of access to emergency medical care and the moral imperative to share with those in need.

