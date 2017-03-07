Dan Crawford | March 7, 2017 7:52 am



From Diane Ravitch’s blog:

While we’re consumed 24/7 with the Trump/Russia psychodrama, Republicans are quietly, under the cover of darkness and diversion, introducing these new bills in the House:

HR 610 Vouchers for Public Education — (The bill also repeals basic nutrition standards for the national school lunch and breakfast programs)

HR 899 Terminate the Department of Education

HR 785 National Right to Work (aimed at ending unions, including teacher unions)

And there’s more. Much more, including:

–HR 861 Terminate the Environmental Protection Agency

–HJR 69 Repeal Rule Protecting Wildlife

–HR 370 Repeal Affordable Care Act

–HR 354 Defund Planned Parenthood

–HR 83 Mobilizing Against Sanctuary Cities Bill

–HR 147 Criminalizing Abortion (“Prenatal Nondiscrimination Act”)

–HR 808 Sanctions against Iran