How do We Reduce Misery Caused by Poverty Around the World?
A few weeks ago I had a post looking at the success of a number of countries. I noted that countries that do well include,
(in no particular order): the US, Canada, Northwest Europe, Switzerland, Scandinavia, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and, until China began applying a heavier thumb, Hong Kong. Those also happen to be the countries that would attract the most foreigners interested in being citizens, so this quick and dirty list should pass a basic smell test. (If some of these nations don’t have much of an immigrant population and don’t rank on high on the destination of potential immigrants, it is because they are very selective about the who they let in as opposed to being shunned by would be immigrants.)
So what do these places have in common? It isn’t natural resources. Just ask the Japanese. (Plus, in countries outside of the list above, being blessed by nature somehow correlates with suffering from the “Resource Curse.”) It isn’t Democracy as we know it. That’s a relatively new thing for South Korea, Hong Kong was ruled by foreigners for most of the last century, and then, of course, there’s Singapore. It isn’t coming into the post-WW2 period wealthy; quite a few countries on the list were in miserable shape in 1945. It isn’t a matter of exploiting other countries (which Americans of a certain bent are always fond of claiming is the US’ secret) – South Koreans will proudly tell you that the country has never invaded anyone in well over 2,000 years. Switzerland, too, is proudly neutral. The Scandinavians have also been pretty pacifist for well over a century as well. Small government? As much as libertarians like to claim Singapore for their own, ignoring the massive government participation in the economy (think Temasek, Singapore Airlines, Mediacorp, Singtel, Singapore Power, etc.). Nor did Japan, Inc. qualify. Something about about geography and environmental factors that these countries have in common? Nope and nope.
To be blunt, there doesn’t seem to be a factor or group of factors that can be applied to these countries but not to countries that are “developing.”
Let’s go the other way on this post. Most of us care about poverty. We’d like to see a world with less poverty, and more opportunity for everyone. Put a different way – it would be a wonderful thing if Bolivians, Burundians and Bangladeshis were able to live the lifestyle enjoyed by people of Switzerland, South Korea and Singapore. But wishing is easy. And useless. So… how do we get from here to there in a reasonable amount of time?
My answer is that it will take changing the culture. For example, most countries that do well tend to have a reputation for punctuality which is rarely shared in less developed countries. Of course, there is more than just punctuality. Find out what other aspects of the culture of South Korea, to use a specific example, work and export that culture. After all, South Korea was in very bad shape at the close of WW2, and by the 1980s was a force to be reckoned with. If Burundi makes the same transformation over the same period of time, many, many people’s lives will be much improved.
But at this blog, a lot of people don’t like “culture” as an answer. For reasons I frankly don’t get, saying culture is a big driver of economic outcomes is viewed is racist by many people. OK. Fine. But if then how do we do it? How do we reduce the misery that comes from the poverty that is so pervasive around the world?
Culture?!
I’m falling asleep — no time to read whole post. But — I read recently how slavery destroyed sub-Saharan African culture. It was not just as if aliens descended from space and disappeared half the population (half!) and everybody tried to go back to business as usual afterwards. No — in the centuries Europeans spent exporting half the African population their cultures naturally purified. Where the most developed places had previously existed people fled to hide in the hills. One horrible stat — at one point 20% of slaves had been tricked into it by friends or family. Talk about destroying any kind of trusting culture.
Once slave shipping stopped it was time for Europeans to start working the remaining half the population to scrape out resources for colonial regimes. Mid-fifties, colonialism dries up — leaves behind a mess of artificially divided borders and …
… no wonder sub-Saharan Africa is such a mess.
South America: the place where most African slaves were shipped after the colonialists worked most of the so-called indigenous people to death in the mines. Read in the Cambridge history of South America that after colonialism whoever gets power (native v. European) take everything for themselves and ignores the others’ needs — endless political pendulum. Don’t forget the Chicago boys coming in and teaching neoliberalism so debt ridden poor counties make sure to meet their obligations to rich countries.
That takes care of the southern hemisphere. Culture in northern hemisphere must make all the economic difference.
Does anybody doubt that in another 100 years the whole world will be uniformly productive?
Dennis,
With respect, your story is unsatisfying for two reasons:
1. It requires a 100 year wait. South Korea rose from nothing much more quickly
2. It doesn’t fit the facts
For example, the parts of Sub-Saharan Africa that are the wealthiest are the ones that were most heavily colonized or most heavily involved in the slave trade. The top 5 countries in GDP per capita in all of Africa, let alone SSA, are Seychelles, Equatorial Guinea, Mauritius, Gabon and Libya. The first four are in SSA. Seychelles was sparsely inhabited until the Arab Slave traders decided an island made for a nice base, and later the Europeans thought the same and kicked out the Arabs. Seychelles had a similar history but was (to my knowledge) completely uninhabited when the Europeans showed up. Gabon and Equatorial Guinea are on the West Coast of Africa, just South of the Slave Coast so close to the center of the West African slave trading area. By the time the Europeans had arrived, the original culture was completely gone as the Bantu tribes had mostly (Gabon) or just about completely (EG) wiped them out. I’m assuming those cultures don’t count in your story though. But European culture very thoroughly replaced the Bantu one. (EG has a lot of oil, so perhaps this isn’t a good example anyway.)
Next on the list are Botswana, South Africa, and Namibia. These are all regions originally inhabited by the San. I had a recent post on what happened to them. And later the people who genocided the San suffered subjugation by the European invaders. (As I noted in the other post, I state this not to excuse the slave trade but to merely to make clear that history is a series of horrific events, and furthermore, most peoples that are victims of horrific events were themselves the perpatrators of similar or worse atrocities. The San may be about the only not-completely-extinct exception to that rule. The rest of us all descend from butchers.)
If you go through the list of African countries by GDP per capita, those colonized by Europeans most thoroughly tend to be closer to the top of the list. (The Guinea region does seem to be an exception.)
But don’t just look at Africa. Perhaps the least colonized spot on earth is North Sentinel island. It probably also contains the world’s least technologically advanced population. Countries that remained mostly uncolonized in the last few hundred years include Thailand, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bhutan. None of these is particularly advanced. Depending on how you think about it, Turkey also fits and maybe Iran. It isn’t a list of countries that are beating the world today.
Anyway, I think your model isn't a good predictor.