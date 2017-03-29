Spencer England | March 29, 2017 3:08 pm
Trump is claiming he can restore coal mining to its former glory by reversing the new regulations that Obama enacted.
Obvious he has no idea what the history of employment in coal mining is.
Just note that it peaked in 1923
The chart shows the effects of mechanization in the first part of the time range, as well as the shift to surface mining from underground mining, the latter because surface mining is far more productive per worker hour. An interesting additional curve would be coal production during the same time frame. Even today the best underground mining techniques (longwall mining) require fewer workers. Given that this works with steel overhead supports where the mining is occuring, which are withdrawn after the coal is extracted. It appears that it is possible to do robotic longwall mining today, but given the poor future of underground coal there is no capital to invest in the tech. http://www.nextbigfuture.com/2016/11/robotics-and-automation-will-reduce.html