Do Patents Lead to Economic Growth?
Recently I discussed a paper by David Autor, David Dorn, Gordon Hanson, Gary P. Pisano and Pian Shu. The paper noted that as competition from China increased, innovation by US firms, measured by patent output, decreased. I believe the result, but started to wonder… are patents a good measure of innovation? Do patents drive economic growth?
I don’t know how to measure innovation, but I can look at the relationship between patents and economic growth. We being by looking at patents per capita. I found patent data going back to 1840, and population to 1850. The graph below shows patents per capita beginning in 1850. (All data sources provided at the end of this post.)
Next, let’s compare that to growth rates. We would expect patents today to lead to growth tomorrow. So, I will add a line to the graph showing, for each year, the annualized growth rate in real GDP per capita over the next ten years. That is, for 1950, the growth rate from 1950 to 1960, and for 1980, the growth rate from 1980 to 1990. Unfortunately, real GDP per capita data begins in 1929, so the original graph gets truncated.
If it kind of looks to you like patents are not driving economic growth, well, it kind of looks like that to me too. In fact, if anything, the lines seem to be more negatively than positively correlated. In years where there are more patents, the subsequent growth rate in real GDP for capita over a ten year period seems to go down. Conversely, fewer patents in one year seem to be associated with more growth over the next ten years.
What’s going on? Well, obviously, if there is no protection for developing intellectual capital, nobody is going to put much effort into creating that capital. On the other hand, protecting intellectual capital too well can stifle economic growth. For one, it requires spending an awful lot on on attorneys. For another, it forecloses on a lot of areas of potentially fruitful research by a lot of people who are worried about stepping into a mine field potentially defined by other people’s patents.
A few notes…
1. I have a question. Anyone have any idea why there was a big rise in patents per capita beginning in 1983? What changed? Was it some aspect of the law? Something having to do with how research was written off? What’s going on?
2. Data… Data and estimates for the US population originates with the Census, but I’m using the set cleaned up by the Texas State Library and Archives Commission since its in an easy to use format. Since data was only available decennially with no annual estimates from 1850 to 1900, I linearized the decennial to generate my own annual estimates. Real GDP per capita comes from NIPA Table 7.1. Patent data comes from the US Patent Office.
3. If you want my spreadsheet, drop me a line at my first name (mike) dot my last name (that’s kimel with one m) at gmail with a dot com.
Software Patents? According to Wikipedia, in 1981 the Supremes changed their ideas about whether software could be patented. The case seems to be called Diamond v. Diehr, but I’m not a lawyer, and I may be misunderstanding it. Given a couple of years of hysteresis, due to the usual delays of patent granting, 1983 seems like it would be a plausible year.
I am just guessing here.
Up until PCs became common, the patent office generally refused to accept software patents (e..g., for such features as automatic capitalization of the first letter after a period or an exclamation mark in a document), on the grounds that these were mere programming tricks “obvious” to any working programmer.
That worked, when there were a dozen computer manufacturers over the entire world, and a couple hundred companies rich enough to buy software, and a couple thousand programmers. And then it didn’t.
These days, such “programming tricks” have become “intellectual property.” Corporations are eager to acquire/hold onto such IP, they hire hungry lawyers to defend their territory and courts are happy to recognize their rights. One can argue that maybe the pendulum has swung too far from its original position — and many many people have — and one can argue that protecting corporate rights is far from protecting the rights of the individual people who actually produced these bright ideas in the first place. And one can argue that neither patent examiners nor judges are especially skilled at distinguishing what are genuinely new ideas in programming from things that are indeed obvious — but the courts will not accept this.
Anyhow, the modern willingness to accept software patents is akin to the modern willingness to extent copyrights. It benefits corporations rather than individuals as a rule, it’s far far more widely spread than anyone would have imagined a generation ago, and it’s far from clear that the economic benefits are as large as once hoped.
genetic patents are the next big thing to cause havoc for society. That is, for society to live without owing someone just for the fact they were born or ate something.