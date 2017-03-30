Crazification Factor Smashed
Kung Fu Monkey has a sad. Paul Ryan has totally crushed his crazification factor
h/t Kerry Eleveld
This issue has made Paul Ryan into the most unpopular politician in the country. At the start of the Trump administration he had a 33% approval rating, with 43% of voters disapproving of him. Now his approval has plunged to 21%, with his disapproval spiking all the way up to 61%.
I count this as a new event, because Ryan is very famous and 82% is respectably close to 100 %
But mostly, because I want to post this here
That was pretty good, wasn’t it. I suppose Ryan’s approval ratings came entirely from his district.
