A Bleg
Good evening. Or a fine morning to you, whatever the case may be. I am working on a project in my spare time. Some of the data I am collecting might make for good blog posts.
Anyway, there are a few things whose trajectory I’d like to measure historically. I have come up ideas for most of them, but there are a few for which I wouldn’t mind if somebody had a better idea than the one I came up with. Here are the ones that are troubling me. From colonial times to the present, I would like to find proxy variables for:
1. Social cohesion (i.e., how strong it is, and how strong it is perceived to be)
2. Equality under the law (i.e., whether it exists, and whether it is perceived to exist)
3. Justice
4. Conflict between the Federal Government and the States
5. Conflict between the Executive and Judicial Branch
To use #2 as an example, obviously equality of the law increased with the Emancipation Proclamation, and again, as the suffragette movement gained strength. One potential measure for this would be percentage of the adult population that is eligible to vote. However, that leaves out other forms of inequality before the law, including (but obviously not limited to) other discriminatory restrictions on voting. No measure of any social value will be perfect, but good proxy measures for the five listed above would be appreciated. Bonus points if the data is readily available going back to the Colonial period.
Please elaborate for no. 3 as to what you possibly could mean by “Justice”. You probably don’t mean “philosophically” but rather some thing more literal, such as in regards to crime.
Welcome back to Angry Bear, Howard.
I purposely didn’t define Justice in this post. Crime can be measured in terms of the homicide rate. I don’t think there is national level data that is any good going back to the colonial era, but Pinker (http://lib.csu.edu.cn/pubnew/zndxtsgnew/dsy2016/2016tjsm/13rxzdslts.pdf) has good graphs for regional data going back that far. (See figures 3-13, 3-14, 3-15 and 3-16, which in turn come from Roth)
But… is that what I should be measuring? Are there better ways to think about justice, and to measure it?
Again, I have my ideas on these series, but other than vaguely pointing in a direction, I am trying not to bias readers who may have better ideas than mine.