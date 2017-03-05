Education and Externalities
Some years ago I read this NBER working paper. (Note – a couple years later a slightly modified version appeared in the American Economic Journal but I will quote from the earlier, non-paywalled version since it is available to everyone.)
Here’s the issue, in a nutshell:
In this paper, we use administrative data from the Houston Independent School District and the Louisiana Department of Education to examine whether the influx of Katrina and Rita students adversely affected the academic performance, attendance and discipline of their new peers.
Later in the paper:
…the arrival of low achieving peers hurts all native students, but this effect is more negative for low achieving natives in elementary and high achieving natives in secondary schools. By contrast, the arrival of high achieving evacuees benefits everyone, though the biggest benefit is for the low achieving natives.
If you missed that, later on the same page they write:
…we find that high achieving evacuees increase native performance and low achieving evacuees reduce native performance.
But it isn’t just performance…
By contrast, the results for discipline and attendance do show that it is enough to have 1 or 2 misbehaving evacuee children to worsen the attendance and behavior of native kids in elementary schools. In middle- and high-schools, only having many undisciplined kids in a classroom worsens native behavior.
And it isn’t just because more kids = less resources:
These results show no statistically significant effect of the fraction of evacuees on class-size in elementary schools. In middle and high-schools there is little evidence that the influx of evacuees significantly increased class-size, except for class-sizes in social studies which shows a marginally significant effect…. The results once again show no statistically significant effect of the influx of evacuees on either operating or instructional expenditures per student. This is likely because the Federal and State Governments seemed to have reimbursed schools and districts almost fully. Also, interviews with principals in Houston, suggested that schools received substantial aid from a number of foundations around the country.
Jumping to the conclusion, just to repeat the findings in case someone is tempted to misread them:
Non-linear models show that high achieving natives are significantly positively affected by high achieving evacuees and significantly negatively impacted by low achieving evacuees. Low achieving natives also generally benefit from high achieving evacuees and are hurt by low achieving evacuees in terms of their own test scores…
Of course, any parent who isn’t blind knows that a big determinant of the quality of his/her kids’ education is the quality of his/her kids’ peers. Still, its a well constructed and well executed paper. I also happen to think this situation makes a fine allegory for immigration.
My last post in any post written by kimel.
Mike, I’m not sure what ethnic group you are from but I’m sure it had the same effect on fellow students (and “allegories”) as today’s low skilled immigrants. Whenever our ethic groups arrived in this country I assume none were “high-tech.”
So you got yours and everybody else can go to h___.
Really want to help low achieving schools? Nationwide problem in poor neighborhoods is that students (and teachers!) don’t expect sufficiently remunerative jobs to await them upon graduation so that many (maybe half) don’t feel it worth the effort to excel.
Got any ideas on making work pay?
Dennis Drew,
I was expecting someone to bring up that inanity, but I didn’t expect it to be you.
Here’s one of the things I liked about this article:
The issue is not one of ethnic groups. For the most part, if students in a given classroom are suffering from the bad behavior of one of their classmates, it is a classmate of the same ethnic group.
The point is that some students in New Orleans felt it was worth studying, and some didn’t. And some students in Houston felt it was worth studying, and some didn’t. And putting the students who didn’t feel it was worth studying with those that did made those that did want to study worse off. Bringing in new students who did want to study benefited everyone. So regardless of what students believe the future holds, keeping the bad apples away from the rest of the students benefited everyone else. I think that’s a useful result and the sort of prescription that would benefit people and the economy.
“Adversely affected?” Says who — but maybe that’s a question to be avoided?
Urban Legend,
I think the authors of the paper were fairly open about what they meant: student scores decreasing, increased absenteeism, etc. There is nothing nefarious or discriminatory about this.
“Got any ideas on making work pay?”
We could stop paying people to not work. We could stop pricing them out of the job market.
“Nothing nefarious or discriminatory…”
What are the policy implications? What are we supposed to do about this? Why is the question formulated in the first place?
Urban Legend,
Those are excellent questions. I would say that the policy implications are that we should discriminate, but not on the basis of race or religion or what have you, rather on the basis of whether a student is disruptive or not.
In the last few years, we as a society got concerned because discipline in schools often meant that Black and Hispanic boys were disproportionately likely to be suspended or expelled. Many (and this seems to have been the view of the Obama administration) felt that this was discrimination against Black and Hispanic people and the policies were somewhat lessened in impact.
What they forgot is that 1) other students benefit when the disruptive students are removed, and 2) the classmates of Black and Hispanic boys who are punished or removed for disruptive behavior are, disproportionately other Black and Hispanic children. In other words – these policies discriminate in favor of the Black and Hispanic children who do want to perform. Since, on average, Black and Hispanic families have less material wealth than Asian and White families, they also have less of a way to insulate their children from trouble.
As I’ve noted before – you can side with the thugs or with their victims. But you cannot do both at the same time. Or, as Abe Lincoln once put it:
Society needs to decide if it’s purpose is to benefit the sheep or the wolves. And not just when it comes to education.
Attempting to analogize a disruptive child in public school to a slave-owner seems a bit overwrought to me.
“other students benefit when the disruptive students are removed”
Removed to where?
Joel,
The fact that other kids tend to benefit upon the removal of disruptive classmates is a statement supported by data in the article from which I quoted. Where the disruptive classmates should be removed to is not addressed in that paper. It is a question worth asking.
My answer – I am more concerned about the well-being of the non-disruptive students. My view is that disruptive students should not be simply placed back in the class where they came or another class filled primarily with non-disruptive students. Place them in a separate facility. If they show signs of wanting to become non-disruptive, only then return them to the general population.
As to the quote being overwrought…. I guess it depends on the disruptive student. Some commit murder and rape.
“I am more concerned about the well-being of the non-disruptive students.”
I can see that. However, society has to answer the inconvenient question you choose to ignore.
“As to the quote being overwrought…. I guess it depends on the disruptive student. Some commit murder and rape.”
I had no idea that the “disruptive students” you were referring to were the ones who were murdering and raping their classmates in school. Where I come from, those activities are not called “disruptive,” they are called “violent” and “criminal.” It would have helpful to your case if you had made clear that this was your focus of concern.
Joel,
It seems that somewhere between about 17 percent and 28 percent of students report gangs are present in their schools: https://www.nationalgangcenter.gov/Content/Documents/Assessment-Guide/Assessment-Guide-Chapter-6.pdf
I have to imagine their primary purpose is not supporting the PTA.
But I take your point. More numbers are needed to make my case. Sadly data is often lacking when we discuss juveniles but I will look for more information later.
The possibility that “gang members” (whatever that means) are “present” in schools is not the same as disruption. I went to school with students who were shop-lifting and using and selling a variety of illegal drugs. The ones I knew were high performers, never disrupted classes, went on to graduate from college, and in a couple cases, earned advanced degrees. I don’t think they were “supporting the PTA” either, as your misdirection would have it.
Maybe you could start with a clear definition of “disruptive students.” Classroom murders and rapes don’t seem to be a big problem in this country, so let’s stop pretending that that was what you were referring to, m’kay?
Ditto
Yes, let’s see is one misbehavior that causes the teacher to stop teaching to the smart students for a minute enough to make for this new segregation? I mean, that’s zero tolerance, a broken-windows philosophy of enforcement. Three times?
I’m afraid someone was fast asleep while they covered the period from 1876 through, say, 1980 or so — and, really, until this day.
Just a question …the definition of “disruptive” in a classroom or schoolyard environment is hugely vague and depends entirely on the individual teacher’s own assessment of what thay deicide is “disruptive enough to be considered “disruptive. My father, aunt, wife, brother, sister, and two 1st cousins were / are teachers in public schools. Needless to say I therefore have had constant contact with dozens and dozens of tea hers in my life (as an adult). It is well understood by teachers that “disruptive” is a teacher determined assessment… how frequently, the level of disruption, whether the teacher considered it intentional, the student’s otherwise grades in general and historically, etc.
I was terribly disruptive from 5th grade through college. I can’t count how often I was sent out of the the cloak-room, sent ouf of the classroom, sent to the vice – principle, sent to the principle, and often enough suspended for 2 days to a week… parents brought in to the school, etc. I ditched school a lot as well… for a lark to see how often I could get away with it without being found out (forging my “parents” excuse letters, even doctors signatures). It became a “game”… between me and the administration to see if they could catch me or whether they even wanted to pursue trying to catch me. When they did I was suspended for 2 – 3 days depending on the severity of my forgeries, etc.
None the less, I was an A- to A+ student, occasionally a B+ in advanced classes from 7th grade on up through high-schools, I could be and was charming even while disruptive. I talked back to teachers, told them they were incompetent in front of the entire class, argued vehemently, loudly, and persistently with some things they were trying to teach refused
But I was well liked at all my schools, and in all my classes by most (80%) of my fellow students. In 8th grade the teacher used the edge of a 12 inch ruler on the back of my hand at least 1x every 2 weeks or more… and it hurt, but never drew blood. I got used to it and fully accepted this physical punishment as a fair “penance” for being disruptive.
In those days kids were “tracked”.. that is placed in classes that were according to their ability based on prior year teacher assessments, recommendations and grades.. mostly the former two were weighted more than grades. . friom the smart kids, down the ones that weren’t so much… roughly 3 levels or 4 levels.
As a result of this ‘unofficial’ tracking I always found myself in the classes with the smart kids… even though I never considered myself to be nearly as smart as the others…. and probably wasn’t…. so I had to work a lot harder for good grades. Getting good grades was my passport to privileges at home… not being restricted, allowed to stay out later at night on week-ends, allowed to use the family car, getting an allowance or “spending money”, etc.
There’s at least one or up to three disruptor students in every class room for the entire school year. Whether the teacher finds it severe enough is the only question… and where that line is drawn depends on the teacher, their experience, their personality styles, their own personal expectations which has a lot to do with how they grew up themselves, their mood at that time in that particular class.. and for female teachers it’s also affected by their menstrual cycle.
So until there’s an objective measure of “disruptive” from one school to the next, from one classroom to the next, from one district to the next, friom one state to the next, etc. it’s entirely subjective.
You can make relative comparisons, which is what the study used… but “disruptive” may have been associated with the differences in the school districts in flood ravaged New Orleans neighborhoods of refugee kids pulled out of their home environment in emergency conditions, plucked down in different regions (strange area’s) living in difficult and temporary circumstances than any thing else. Was there perhaps also any racial issues going on? tolerances might have differed on that basis?
In any event the study wasn’t about or even remotely related to intelligence levels … as Mr. Kimel is trying to obliquely infer.
The study was valid… I’ve found no issues with it or the methods of evaluation. It had nothing to do with intelligence levels or cultures.. it was about kids from one region of the country who were torn involuntarily from their home environment, plucked down into temporary and strange new environments and told to “cope” with it. So the study was about how kids cope or don’t. in terms of performances in schools and disruptions.
If you’re a parent with years of experience and few kids you know this. If your a teacher you know this even better than most parents know it.
Oh…….. I forgot to say my sister-in-law is a PhD child psychologist working full time for two school districts. She has more insght that most in why some kids have more trouble coping in school than others…. in 80% of the casers it’s the teacher’s inability to deal appropriately with different kids and their personalities and problems at home. Blaming the kid is the teacher’s favorite pastime.
Oh…….. I forgot to say my sister-in-law is a PhD child psychologist working full time for two school districts. She has more insght that most in why some kids have more trouble coping in school than others…. in 80% of the casers it’s the teacher’s inability to deal appropriately with different kids and their personalities and problems at home. Many teachers blame the kids as if the teacher should expect every kid to behave as little robots.
My wife took over for other classrooms frequently — one of the major reasons was that the former teacher was having too many discipline problems with the classes… but for some “strange” reason when my wife took over there were no serious or frequent discipline problems and their average performance for the class (and the prior most disruptive “discipline problem kids”) increased significantly in short order.
And wife was not an easy teacher.. very demanding in fact… but she had a knack for connecting with kids on the kid’s level .. and they loved her. She still get’s comments from kids who were in her classes 20 and 25 years ago who recognize her and tell her she was probably the best teacher they’d ever had. Sure some of that is just talk… but much of it testifies to her ability to connect with kids at their own level while still being tough … and they got along because the kids knew “she understood them.. not because she meted out punishments and sent them to office. My cousin teacher and brother say the same thing.. . they thought their job to teach required them to connect with the kids to maximize their potential for learning and willingness to learn or be taught, so to teach they did the prerequisites … connect with the students first.
My sister taught the imbicile kids (I know, I know that’s not politically correct or “nice”). Probably one of the most demanding of teaching jobs, requiring a lot of specialized training. She said it’s not that much different than regular kids… it’s just a matter of degree in connecting with them, understanding what a kid’s motivations are or finding them, then finding a way to inspire them..
For what teacher’s get paid you either have to love to teach or it’s just a job. And if you only like to teach the “easy” kids, you’re not really a teacher… being a prof at a university would perhaps be a better type of job for them.
It seems that some are forgetting or ignoring that public school attendance is mandatory by laws until age 16 I think (in most states).. it’s not a choice. If it were a choice then ~ 13rd would stop attending by high school or be disruptive enough to get expelled permanently.
So society would be far worse off if school attendance were not mandatory.
Since we want society to be better off, we make it mandatory, and that means there’s a small, minute trade-off we make … dealing with disruptive students. .. they go to special “central high schools” for example, barely able to get the equivalent of a GED if at all. It costs us more in tax dollars to keep those kids in school and attempt to give hem the minimum education, and off the streets, but it pays greater dividends to society.
Some may also forget that the human being’s distribution of intelligence lies on a normal or semi-normal distribution. All this means is that half the population are less intellectually capable and thus less inclined to learn (it’s harder) than the other half. That also means it’s more difficult to teach them and some proportion will always be “disruptive”.
But intelligence capability increases with age and some kinds mature to intelligence levels more closely corresponding to their potential than others at an earlier age .. some at a slightly later in age.
I have a cousin that rarely went to school… once or twise a week and failed all his classes from 7th grade on, was in jeopardy of not graduating high school… but he took the college entrance exams and scored in the top 0.01 percentile in the nation. He persuaded the school district to let him take a comprehensive high school graduating test … one that the specific school district made up … and of course he passed it.
He went to one of the UC system universities in CA graduated with two degrees… one physics the other in a totally unrelated field, and goofed off for several years as a musician before getting curious about computing, self taught himself, and then landed a job in one of the major new computing companies in the US. shortly becoming in charge of major new computing produces and their implementations in major US and foreign facilitiess, etc., etc….
He was a “late bloomer” whom teachers had given up on early… so is he an exception or is he the general rule … some people mature intellectually sooner than others. Some learn at their own pace… some slower, some faster, some accelerate intellectually at some point and some don’t. Where’s the correct line? Is there a “correct” line? Where is the societal best trade-off point? Is it based on costs or should it be based on something else? And if costs, then how should costs v benefits be measured? We can measure the direct costs of education quite well.. we do it in every school district in the nation every year. But we don’t measure the benefits of those costs at all… unless we can say the benefit is the U.S. GDP, perhaps, or the costs of the justice system and incarcerations perhaps. So what measure and what weights should be applied to them?.
Oh… my cousin read books a lot when he felt like it .. novels and academic stuff he thought was interesting or for which he was curious. And he goofed off smoking pot and playing his guitar a lot as well…. he had long hair too… and for awhile I recall an ear-ring in one ear.
Most would have called him a pot-head loser.. given him zero chance of being a benefit to society.. and in fact figured him for a “taker” from society. But those of us who knew him never thought that at all… he could carry on an intelligent intellectually challenging conversation with full grown adults by the time he was 12 or 13. Was or is he ‘genius’ level? … almost certainly not. Does he probably have a higher IQ than most … almost certainly. Was he a late bloomer because he was bored with standard classroom teaching or because he didn’t “get it?”
If my cousin in an exception then do such exceptions make up for the ones that are disruptive or those on the other side of the normal curve who’s intellectual capacity is lower? So is system we use actually not a problem in composite and if it is, then is the difference even significant or do we just focus on the downside parts?
I’m sure we could do better.. there’s always something we can do better, but then “better” needs a measure. And “better” needs to figure out what makes it “not better” and focusing on the student’s academic score is a dependent result… what are the independent variables that result in the dependent ones? And then shouldn’t we be focused on those instead?
It’s not the kids who are the problem here, folks. It’s not their parents “fault” either.. that’s purely passing the blame… we hear this all the time in everything (“It’s their own fault”; “they made the wrong decisions.”, etc.) Of course I always also hear that “if we didn’t have to deal with all the immigrants we wouldn’t have these problems in schools” Implied solution: Keep the immigrants out. Make sure immigrants conform to U.S. cultural standards (according to whom?)
Re the comment about immigrants and skills if you go back to the 19th century a lot of immigrants who were peasants in Europe had the skills needed to be a subsistence farmer in the US. (Just needed to know what crops grew well where the moved to). With the closing of the frontier this became no longer an option and the skills question came up. Of course some immigrants came over with a trade already learned, Such as carpenters, cobblers etc (trades of the first 1/2 of the 19th century). So it is hard to back project todays situation to that before the civil war in the north.
If this article is correct: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/lori-day/why-boys-are-failing-in-a_b_884262.html it is boys who are 80% of the discipline problems. Many cite a part of the problem for boys is that reading etc has been moved to earlier ages in school in order to fit everything into 12 years. However boys are not ready to learn at age 5 according to the post. It says that young boys at least learn better experientially than thru reading etc. Boys need movement etc, sittling still in place is not their style. As a result as related in Hillbilly Eulogy success in school by boys is regarded as a thing that girls do and a boy doing well is being girlish.Post Comment
So a piece of the disruptive issue relates to the gender ratio in College and with College degrees.