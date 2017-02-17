Why You Should Never Use a Supply and Demand Diagram for Labor Markets
by Peter Dorman (published originally at Econospeak)
You would know this if you read your Cahuc, Carcillo and Zylberberg, but you probably won’t, so read this instead.
A standard S&D diagram for the labor market might look like this:
It’s common to use W (wage) on the price axis and N (number of workers) on the quantity axis. Equilibrium is supposed to occur at the W where quantity supplied equals quantity demanded. From here you might introduce statutory minimum wage laws, or jobs with different nonpecuniary benefits and costs, etc. The default conclusion is that free markets are best.
But hold on a moment. S and D don’t tell you how many workers actually have jobs or how many jobs are actually filled—these are offer curves. The S curve tells you how many workers would be willing to accept a job at various wages, and the D curve tells you how many jobs would be made available to them. That’s not the same as employment.
They would be the same in a world in which labor markets operated according to a two-sided instantaneous matching algorithm, something designed by Google with no human interference at any stage of the process. In such a world all offers would enter a digital hopper, and all deemed acceptable by someone else’s algorithm would be accepted immediately. Maybe not Google but Priceline.
But that’s not the world we live in. Finding out about job openings and job applicants is somewhat haphazard and time-consuming. Applicants and jobs differ from one another in lots of obscure, subtle but crucial ways. You really wouldn’t want an algorithm to make these decisions. And so only some workers who offer their labor, even at what might be an equilibrium wage rate, are taken on, and only some job openings workers willingly apply for are filled. When we measure unemployment and vacancies à la JOLTS, we are not seeing offers but changes in actual employment and disemployment.
So let’s redraw that diagram.
To the left of N*, the equilibrium number of employment offers, we find N**, the number of workers whose offers have actually been accepted and are now on the job. A little reflection should be enough to indicate that S&D is a lousy way to frame this distinction.
First of all, what determines this gap between wanting to work (or fill a job) and actually working (or filling it)? What does this apparatus tell you about N*–N**? Nothing. It isn’t built to answer that question, and it doesn’t answer it.
But it’s worse. The apparatus indicates that N*–N** is the same on both sides of the market: the number of workers looking for work is exactly equal to the number of jobs looking for workers. But why would we expect that to happen? What reason is there to think that it’s equally easy for workers to find jobs and jobs to find workers? On the contrary, the ratio of unemployed workers to job openings never falls to 1.0, or hasn’t since we’ve had JOLTS to inform us.
S&D is simply the wrong model, based on a failure to distinguish between offers and transactions. Fortunately, there’s a better model out there, search theory, with fairly straightforward intuitions and tons of available data.
Anyone who waves an S&D model at me and makes claims about the labor market is simply advertising that they know less about economics than they think they do.
Look; labor is bought more or less — or something like — “on margin.”
As long as labor is a fraction (usually small) of the price of a product or service (exception: baby sitting?), then, employees of (super efficient) Walmart for instance could swing themselves a 100% pay raise and the price of their end product would only go up 7% — leading to relatively little loss of demand.
You could say the price of labor is “hard-linked” or something (make up your own phrase) to the price of the product.
Nevertheless, one cannot artificially increase the price of unskilled labor without reducing the demand for that labor. We saw that in 2007, when the Minimum Wage went up 13.6% on July 24, and Black employment fell the very next month and kept going down.
The market for unskilled labor, obviously, is not free. Minimum Wage laws and our welfare system distort the market. Thus free-market models are not so applicable.
9 August 2007. 15 September 2008. 2 April 2009. 9 May 2010. 5 August 2011. From sub-prime to downgrade, the five stages of the most serious crisis to hit the global economy since the Great Depression can be found in those dates.
Phase one on 9 August 2007 began with the seizure in the banking system precipitated by BNP Paribas announcing that it was ceasing activity in three hedge funds that specialised in US mortgage debt. This was the moment it became clear that there were tens of trillions of dollars worth of dodgy derivatives swilling round which were worth a lot less than the bankers had previously imagined.
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2011/aug/07/global-financial-crisis-key-stages
Just a coincidental side effect of minimum wage? (sarcasm alert)
Denis, why doesn’t Walmart just raise it’s prices 7%?
In 2016, Walmart had a net profit margin of about 3%. Turnover ratio was about 8. So, on average the profit margin for each item sold was 0.4%. If they increased all their prices 7%, the profit margin for each item would be 7.4%. Multiply that by their turnover ratio, and their net profit would go from 3% to 60%.
I guess those Walmart executives are pretty stupid — taking a 3% profit when they could be getting 60% by just raising their prices 7%.Post Comment