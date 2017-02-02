“Trump is a Bully” says PM Malcolm Turnbull of Australia Edward Lambert | February 2, 2017 3:38 pm Politics Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
A ‘rogue’ group of staffers is tweeting secrets from the White House
Chris Smith BGR NewsJanuary 30, 2017
Pres. Trump is already making waves at the office. Wants to be “the President who will be remembered as a King.” His words, not ours.
— Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) January 26, 2017
VP Pence to sit in on POTUS/Putin phone call tomorrow. POTUS doesn’t like idea, but gave in to pressure from #UnholyTrinity .
— Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) January 28, 2017
#UnholyTrinity insistence to monitor Putin call was due to concern POTUS hasn’t told full story about Putin attempts at blackmail.
— Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) January 28, 2017
Attempts to get POTUS to work on policy failed. Retreats to residence, skulking over McCain/Lindsey announcement and public protests.
— Rogue POTUS Staff (@RoguePOTUSStaff) January 29, 2017
