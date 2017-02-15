The End of the Japanese Miracle… and the American One
Scott Alexander at Slate Star Codex has a very good post on cost disease. It definitely betrays a strong libertarian or conservative bias, but is nevertheless, worth reading.
The piece that resonates with me is posted below. It has some good insights, one or two that are questionable (for anyone not firmly ensconced on the right), but overall it methodically works its way to one hell of a punch-in-the-gut truth in last sentence.
Imagine if tomorrow, the price of water dectupled. Suddenly people have to choose between drinking and washing dishes. Activists argue that taking a shower is a basic human right, and grumpy talk show hosts point out that in their day, parents taught their children not to waste water. A coalition promotes laws ensuring government-subsidized free water for poor families; a Fox News investigative report shows that some people receiving water on the government dime are taking long luxurious showers. Everyone gets really angry and there’s lots of talk about basic compassion and personal responsibility and whatever but all of this is secondary to why does water costs ten times what it used to?
I think this is the basic intuition behind so many people, even those who genuinely want to help the poor, are afraid of “tax and spend” policies. In the context of cost disease, these look like industries constantly doubling, tripling, or dectupling their price, and the government saying “Okay, fine,” and increasing taxes however much it costs to pay for whatever they’re demanding now.
If we give everyone free college education, that solves a big social problem. It also locks in a price which is ten times too high for no reason. This isn’t fair to the government, which has to pay ten times more than it should. It’s not fair to the poor people, who have to face the stigma of accepting handouts for something they could easily have afforded themselves if it was at its proper price. And it’s not fair to future generations if colleges take this opportunity to increase the cost by twenty times, and then our children have to subsidize that.
I’m not sure how many people currently opposed to paying for free health care, or free college, or whatever, would be happy to pay for health care that cost less, that was less wasteful and more efficient, and whose price we expected to go down rather than up with every passing year. I expect it would be a lot.
And if it isn’t, who cares? The people who want to help the poor have enough political capital to spend eg $500 billion on Medicaid; if that were to go ten times further, then everyone could get the health care they need without any more political action needed. If some government program found a way to give poor people good health insurance for a few hundred dollars a year, college tuition for about a thousand, and housing for only two-thirds what it costs now, that would be the greatest anti-poverty advance in history. That program is called “having things be as efficient as they were a few decades ago”.
I should note that the spending examples cited in the above paragraphs have numerical support earlier in Alexander’s post. But the problem with the post is the lack of a satisfactory answer to the question it raises: what caused the massive declines in efficiency we saw in many vital parts of the US economy?
And here I am pleased to say I can help. I actually provided an answer to that question in a post I wrote six years ago explaining why Japan grew so rapidly after WW2 and what policy changes led to the end of its rapid rise.
I encourage you to read my post, but it comes down to this: the Japanese Miracle ended when its fabled bureaucracy became far less of a test- and performance-based meritocracy. This was done with the noble cause of broadening inclusion, which of course, was severely lacking in the old system. But the baby was thrown out with the bathwater. The new system ended up just as unfair as the old one, but in very different ways. Unfortunately, it also became a lot less efficient. Test scores turned out to be positively correlated with performance. Highly correlated. It didn’t take long for the public to notice the change. The deference once afforded to entities like MITI dwindled and died. Soon the ministries could no longer command the respect they needed to actually run the economy, much less the competence to do it well. But the now enfeebled bureaucracy could still influence events. It went on to buy into Reaganomics (tax cuts, smaller government, and a trade policy that was less export oriented). Put another way: Japan Inc. started hiring suckers, and predictably the suckers got suckered.
The parallels with the US are obvious. That isn’t to say all is doom and gloom for either Japan or the US. Both countries remain rich, prosperous, and innovative. But Japan no longer inspires the world as it once did. The Japanese Miracle ended decades ago. And I have a real fear that America’s best moment may also in the past. Policies that elevate mediocrity achieve just that. And they are awfully hard to reverse.
Every developed country in the world — Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, and yes, Japan — has figured out how to provide health coverage for 100% of their populations at half the cost of the U.S.
Gee, maybe the U.S. could learn something from the rest of the world, But the doctors, hospitals, medical device companies, pharmaceutical companies and insurance companies are very powerful lobbies and they are not willingly going to give up their economic rents.
It has nothing to do with your BS hypothetical loss of meritocracy. Crony capitalism is working exactly as it was designed.
Balderdash. Here in the United States, health care is as much as meritocracy as it has always been. Yet prices have soared — drug prices, provider costs, everything.
For some things, the reason is obvious. Drugs have become an oligarchy where a few incredibly wealth companies coop-pete rather than com-pete, and drive out of business any new company that comes along and attempts to compete through the Walmart strategy of slash prices to the bone until the upstart runs out of money, then raise prices even higher. But for other things, like higher education and hospital costs? The reason for the higher prices is COMPETITION. Specifically, they’re all competing to have the best facilities, the best amenities, the best basketball team, the best. Because see, here’s the thing: Education determines your future. And everybody wants the best future they can afford, so everybody tries to get into the best colleges, which in turn allows those colleges to raise their tuition. And the colleges that are *not* the best spend money like water to try to move themselves up into that “best” ranking — hiring “name” professors for big bucks, building spiffy new facilities filled with the latest greatest (and most expensive) equipment, and so forth. Because if they get to be “the best”, then they get into that gravy train too where people are clamoring to get in and they can justify the price hikes.
Same deal with hospital facilities. Cost literally is irrelevant if you have a life threatening illness. Are you going to go somewhere with bare-bones equipment that isn’t the latest and greatest for treating your illness that has a lower chance of curing your life-threatening illness? Or are you going to go to the place with the best of everything, that has the best chance of curing your life-threatening illness? If you can swing it, you’re going to go for the best, because you don’t want to die. So every health care provider is competing to be the best by buying the latest equipment, the shiniest facilities, and so forth, even if they’d all be vastly underutilized if not for ordering unnecessary diagnostics. Underutilized = inefficient. But they’re competing to be best, and efficiency be damned.
The point being that the profit motive itself is what’s causing this here in the United States, whether it’s the oligarchs who run the drug oligopoly, or the individual providers all competing to be the best rather than the cheapest (because cheapest is no good if you’re dead, I know if I got cancer, I’d want the best, not the cheapest, ’cause I don’t wanna be dead!). There are well known efficiencies that can be wrung out of the system — look at McAllen TX vs El Paso TX for an example, same laws in both places, similar populations in both places, vastly different per-capita healthcare costs because the providers in El Paso came together and agreed to some basic efficiencies and agreed to quit competing based on who had the latest and greatest gadgets. They make less money than doctors in McAllen though, so overall, as a nation, we look more like McAllen than like El Paso.
We aren’t going to fix this cost issue until we realize that competition is the problem, not the solution. Because these aren’t things where people buy based on cost. They’re things where people buy based on their future — whether they’ll have one at all (in the case of health care), or whether they’ll have a decent one (for higher education). There’s a saying that economists know the price of everything and the value of nothing. This is a pure example of that. Economists know the price of education and the price of health care. But somehow, they seem to have forgotten the value of these things — a value which is literally infinite in the eyes of those who are ill in the case of health care for life-threatening diseases (which is the vast majority of healthcare spending). Because what use is saving money if you’re *dead*?Post Comment