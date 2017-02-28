Open thread Feb. 28, 2017 Dan Crawford | February 28, 2017 8:20 am Tags: open thread Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
I’ve been struck all along by Trump’s paucity (to use a nuanced word :-]) of vocabulary. Serially comes off like an average high school senior. Not what you’d expect from somebody at highest national level.
Then comes Elizabeth Drew’s New York Review of Books article:
“Trump’s possible mental deficiencies are also a troubling question: serious medical professionals suspect he has narcissistic personality disorder, and also oncoming dementia, judging from his limited vocabulary. (If one compares his earlier appearances on YouTube, for example a 1988 interview with Larry King, it appears that Trump used to speak more fluently and coherently than he does now, especially in some of his recent rambling presentations.)”
http://www.nybooks.com/articles/2017/03/09/terrifying-trump/
In an interview with Bob Woodward of the Washington Post:
BW: [W]e have this party that you are running to be the nominee in, and it’s got two heritages. Lincoln and Nixon.
DT: That’s true. That’s true.
BW: And why did Lincoln succeed? Thought about that at all?
DT: Well, I think Lincoln succeeded for numerous reasons. He was a man who was of great intelligence, which most presidents would be. But he was a man of great intelligence, but he was also a man that did something that was a very vital thing to do at that time. Ten years before or 20 years before, what he was doing would never have even been thought possible. So he did something that was a very important thing to do, and especially at that time. And Nixon failed, I think to a certain extent, because of his personality. You know? It was just that personality. Very severe, very exclusive. In other words, people couldn’t come in. And people didn’t like him. I mean, people didn’t like him.
You see what’s going on there. Trump is fishing around in his memory for what it was Lincoln did. He knew it was important, and he knew he should remember it, and that it came at a crucial time… dammit, why can’t I remember what that guy did?
http://www.delawareliberal.net/2017/01/24/donald-trump-is-demented-and-i-mean-that-literally/
Then there is this video — where Trump does not see Rudy Giuliani sitting right in front of him:
https://www.indy100.com/article/donald-trump-rudy-giuliani-cyber-security-briefing-dementia-7556681
Memory loss?
Repetitive speech patterns?
Belligerence?
Paranoia?
Poor judgment?
Impulsive behavior?
Lack of empathy?
