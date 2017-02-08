One Measure to Determine Whether a President Was a Success or a Failure
Some years ago, Michael Kanell and I wrote a book called Presimetrics in which we tried to quantify the performance of Presidents along a range of issues objectively, using numbers. But what if we want a single measure of a Presidents performance? Put another way – how do we know whether a President was a success or a failure?
I was born when Nixon was in office, though admittedly, I wasn’t paying all that much attention to politics at the time. But if I had to categorize Presidents in my lifetime as successes or failures, I would say Clinton was the most successful, followed by Reagan. Here’s why.
Off the top of my head, Clinton’s key achievements were these: creating conditions for or at least not standing in the way of a booming economy, generating a surplus, NAFTA, FMLA and welfare reform. Some of them may not look as good a decade and a half later, but that is true of anything. Nevertheless, on Clinton’s signature achievements, his opposition has either sought to claim some or all of the credit for them (e.g., the surplus, the economy, and welfare reform) or quietly accepted the issues as part of the status quo going forward.
With Reagan, we see the same thing. His signature issues were tax cuts, a growing economy after years of stagnation, a detente with the USSR (“tear down this wall,” some nuclear dealing, and getting the Soviets to leave Afghanistan) and instilling a general feeling that it was, indeed, morning in America and that the US was back in business. These were accomplishments that Reagan’s opposition sought to either claim would have happened anyway (e.g., a general deterioration in the USSR, the end of stagflation) or quietly adopted as a new status quo (e.g., tax cuts may have risen since Reagan – even under his Republican successor, but no Democrat in Congress or the Presidency has pushed for rates to go back to pre-Reagan levels). Of course, there were a few things that nobody, most certainly not the Democrats, wanted any part of, the big one being the explosion in the debt. The whole Iran-Contra Affair was another example.
So Reagan and Clinton were successful precisely because their opponents wanted a share of their success, and neither took many actions whose outcomes the political world wanted to keep at a distance.
On the other hand, consider GW and Obama. Nobody in opposition wanted (or wants) to claim any part of the credit for their signature issues. And nobody wants to claim that the Bush tax cuts, the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, the Great Recession, the Mediocre Recovery, whatever the heck happened in Libya, or Obamacare was inevitable.
As the old saw goes: success has many fathers, but failure is an orphan.
It was clear to anyone who read the article that, regardless of political ideology or outcomes, the metrics by which the author and his colleague rated the presidencies had to do with the public and government popularity of their policies during their presidencies. And although both Regan and Clinton had their vocal detractors, both were wildly popular during their tenures.
Whether or not those policies have stood the test of time, and the author has conceded that they have not always done so, is entirely beside the point.
SB:
Welcome to AB. First posts are always in moderation. After the first, you are free to post.
Notice his leaving out Johnson’s civil rights bill and Medicare as his top two choices for presidential success measures… I guess they don’t stand up to Reagan’s Starwars defense spending and deficit increases huh… or maybe Reagan’s eliminating Cadillac Queens. He likes Clinton for extending the reductions of regulations and added burden’s on welfare recipients… though as I recall these were forced compromises by a majority opposition congress. I note that he doesn’t applaud Clinton for raising taxes on the rich just a bit though.
EMichael,
Success doesn’t mean you, or I, like his policies. That would be a partisan measure of success. Not an objective one.
Success means his policies have won the day. I have written post after post over the years indicating that the top marginal tax rate should be somewhere around 65% if we want to maximize economic growth. But that doesn’t matter. Reagan got his way. He convinced the country on this issue. He got his way. Heck – he convinced much of the rest of the world. That makes him successful. He did what he wanted to do, and convinced enough people that what he wanted to do was right that we still live with it today.
Longtooth,
I was very clear that a) I was born during the Nixon administration and b) in this post I was rating Presidents in my lifetime. LBJ wasn’t in my lifetime. Additionally, my liking a President doesn’t make him a success, and my disliking a President doesn’t make him a failure. Frankly, I think NAFTA has caused more harm than good to the US, and particularly to Americans who have the least flexibility to get out of its way. But was it successful? Yes. It was implemented at a time when a more protectionist policy was a real option (remember Perot?), and it has survived unscathed for a generation. Clinton got his way, and kept it. Like it or not.
“Success means his policies have won the day.”
By this definition, Stalin was a “success” for Russia.
Joel,
To the extent that his successors were interested in following Stalin’s policies and claiming his mantle, he was a success. From what I understand, there was much relief he was dead which is not the sign of success.
On the other hand, consider our friends, the Saudis. A bit over a thousand years ago, someone decided it was time to rid the Arabian peninsula of infidels. That policy was implemented, and it has been maintained ever since. It seems that whoever planted that particular meme got what he wanted. You or I may think genocide, forced conversions, and forced expulsions of people who happen to be from an area but who are of the wrong faith is a bad thing, and we may even be able to prove that implementing and maintaining policy had deleterious effects, but that policy has stood through thick and thin for over a millenium. Saudi rulers have have not tried to repudiate it, but rather continue to enforce it. Saudi society seems to still be largely in favor of it, to this day. I that isn’t success, than what is it?
Wow, Mike, you have really stepped on it with this last post. I suggest you stay away from history unless you know what you are talking about. It would seem that you are identifying all of Muslim history as somehow being due to “the Saudis.” No.
So, Mecca in Saudi Arabia was the capital of the Islamic umma only during the last ten years of the life of the Prophet Muhammed, 622-632, and then during the period of his successors, the first four caiiphs, or Rashidun caliphs. After 661, the capital moved to Damascus where rule was by the Ummayad caliphate. What is now Saudi Arabia was not an entity and was ruled from outside by successor caliphates, although in its central zone the Sa’ud family began to accumulate power after 1740, when their emir, Muhammed ibn Sa’ud, converted to advocating the Hanbali School of Sharia jurisprudence as advocated by Muhammed ibn Wah’hab, hence Wahhabism. Only sine 1932 has the modern Kingdom of Saudi Arabia existed within its current borders.
Anyway, neither during 622-661 anywhere in the Muslim world or in Saudi Arabia since 1740, has there been any genocide, forced conversions, or forced expulsions, none, nada, not a one. You are dead wrong and increasingly an embarrassment here with so much silly incorrect tripe that you spout with such great certainty.
SB,
In the book we actually tried to quantify whether they achieved the goal they wanted. Who produced the fastest growth? Biggest decrease in the deficit? Etc.
In this post I was trying to explore whether that could be simplified to one measure. And as per the last sentence in the post – everyone takes credit for success, but nobody for failure – it occurred to me that someone successful is one who manages to impose his (so far all Presidents have been men) policies, and the results those policies achieve are sufficiently positively perceived that they continue on. I have railed against Reagan’s tax cuts, and I have the numbers to prove they didn’t work, but that doesn’t matter a whit. The vision of that particular dead man beats my vision, because his has been implemented and has survived long after he is gone, but my vision has not and will not be implemented.Post Comment