Industrial production: We’re DOOO …. oh, wait, it’s the global warming hoax
by New Deal democrat
At first blush yesterday’s negative industrial production print gives the lie to the proposition that the economy has left last year’s “shallow industrial recession” behind, as it looks to be going mainly sideways:
But a closer examination shows that is not the case. Industrial production is broken up into three groupings: manufacturing (by far the biggest), utilities, and mining (including oil and gas).
So here is the information for manufacturing (blue. left scale) and mining (red, right scale):
Although the trend is modest, manufacturing has broken out to new highs. And the energy patch is clearly seeing a rebound.
Which means that the *entire* reason for the decline is utilities:
Note this graph is seasonally adjusted. But whenever most of the country has an unusually warm winter — as is the case this year — it shows up as a decline in energy (i.e., heat) production.
So you can blame the downturn in industrial production on the Great Global Warming Hoax.
You will find that if you divide industrial production by the size of the population over time it’s been in continual decline And since it’s the size of the population that determines domestic production for domestic consumption and hence GDP, then there’s been less and less industrial production supporting the U.S. population.(since 1948 btw).
This simply means that industrial production productivity gains and international competition for ROI on capital has reduced industrial production required to support the U.S population. .. which also means GDP per capita has been declining as well as employment in the sector.Post Comment