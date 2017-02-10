Dan Crawford | February 10, 2017 5:08 am



by New Deal democrat



For those of you who may be cocooned in the liberal blogosphere, I’m afraid I must administer a cold slap in the face.

Here is the graph of Gallup’s Economic Confidence Survey from its inception nearly 10 years ago. Notice that spike to new highs right at the end?



Let’s zoom in for a closer look, as in the last 3 months:



The first surge of +10% in confidence happened right after the November elections Democrats got less confident, but nearly 40% of GOPers became increasingly confident in the economy.

The second surge of +10% (from +8 to +18) happened starting on January 20.

Trump is solidifying his support.