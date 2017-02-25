run75441 | February 25, 2017 6:02 pm



A suggestion from Michael Halasy:

The Randian Congressman Paul Ryan has turned off ALL of his public telephones & fax machines in response to protests in favor of the Affordable Care Act, Planned Parenthood, Medicare, etc. He is also NOT accepting signed petitions and is TURNING-AWAY voters who deliver the petitions. So, let’s see what 67 million postcards looks like in his driveway. Please start mailing postcards to his HOME:

Congressman Paul Ryan

700 St. Lawrence Ave.

Janesville, WI 53545

Costs less than a buck to deliver this protest and makes sense to me.