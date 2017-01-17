Mike Kimel | January 17, 2017 4:21 am



This email just arrived from the Long Beach Unified School District (LBUSD), where my son is currently enrolled in one of the elementary schools:

Long Beach Unified is conducting a survey of all students, staff and parents on the culture and climate of our schools. The surveys, all of which are available for review on our website, are an important part of our accountability plan. Your input is very valuable so please watch your in-box tomorrow for an email titled “Long Beach Unified School District Parent Survey”. If you do not receive an email, log into your ParentVUE account and click on the tab, Core Parent Survey, in order to complete the survey. The survey is available in English, Spanish, Khmer, Chinese, Tagalog, Korean and Arabic and takes 5-10 minutes to complete. Thank you.

On the LBUSD home page, though, Parent Guidelines are only available in English, Spanish and Khmer. Apparently the district is changing rapidly or they’d have the Parent Guidelines in Chinese, Tagalog, Korean and Arabic.

Just for reference, Ed-Data, run by the California Department of Education, provided data on the “Languages of English Learners” at the school my son attends:

For reference, in 2015-16 there were 3 under Arabic, 3 under Filipino, and 6 under Vietnamese. Nine are “all other”, which is just under the 11 figure for Khmer. Also for reference, there are about 1,000 students in total at the school.

Anyway, I have no conclusions, or anything else to add. I just found the data to be interesting.