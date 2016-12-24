Merry Christmas Bears and Visitors
Been knocked around quite a bit since 2000; but, I m still here and fighting. I hope you and family have a good Christmas and New Years with family and friends. There is always hope for a better New Year. Peace.
Merry Christmas and Happy Chanukah!
Happy Chewbacca!! (NO-ONE wants an unhappy Chewbacca.)